A high-end electric all-rounder.
The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, unveiled in March, is just around the corner and should enter the market soon.
It's a good time to take a closer look at the specs and prices of this new Taycan model, that is described as a true all-rounder.
The car offers more space in the rear row and a bigger trunk than the standard Taycan. The important thing is that Porsche has increased the ground clearance and optimized the suspension system as well as added a CUV (cross utility vehicle) specific driving mode to improve stability, performance, and dynamics on gravel roads.
"The new high-tech chassis with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension also ensures uncompromising dynamics off-road. Thirty six millimetres more headroom for rear-seat passengers and more than 1,200 litres of load capacity, loaded through the large tailgate at the rear, make the Cross Turismo a true all-rounder."
There is a total of four versions at launch (we guess that there might be some more later):
- Taycan 4 Cross Turismo
- Taycan 4S Cross Turismo
- Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo
- Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo
All are equipped with the 93.4 kWh battery, shared with the Taycan, and dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain.
The EPA range ratings are not yet available, but obviously it will be slightly lower than in the case of Taycan. The entry-level version has a WLTP range rating of 389–456 km (242-283 miles).
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo
|AWD
|93.4
|N/A
|4.8
|137 mph
(220 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo
|AWD
|93.4
|N/A
|3.9
|149 mph
(240 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo
|AWD
|93.4
|N/A
|3.1
|155 mph
(250 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo
|AWD
|93.4
|N/A
|2.7
|155 mph
(250 km/h)
In terms of pricing, the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is a bit more expensive than the already expensive Porsche Taycan. However, those who prefer the versatility probably will highly appreciate the Taycan Cross Turismo over Taycan.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh)
|$79,900
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$73,750
|2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh)
|$85,680
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$79,530
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh)
|$103,800
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$97,650
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh)
|$109,370
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$103,220
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh)
|$150,900
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$144,750
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh)
|$185,000
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$178,850
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo
|$90,900
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$84,750
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo
|$110,300
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$104,150
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo
|$153,500
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$147,350
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo
|$187,600
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$181,450
Gallery: 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo specs
4 Cross Turismo:
- Range (all-electric)
EPA: N/A
WLTP: 389 – 456 km (242 - 283 miles)
- 93.4 kWh battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable)
800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.8 seconds
- top speed of 220 km/h (137 mph)
- dual motor all-wheel drive; two-speed rear transmission
- peak system output of 350 kW and 499 Nm
4S Cross Turismo:
- Range (all-electric)
EPA: N/A
WLTP: 388 – 452 km (241 - 281 miles)
- 93.4 kWh battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable)
800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.9 seconds
- top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph)
- dual motor all-wheel drive; two-speed rear transmission
- peak system output of 420 kW and 649 Nm
Turbo Cross Turismo:
- Range (all-electric)
EPA: N/A
WLTP: 395 – 452 km (245 - 281 miles)
- 93.4 kWh battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable)
800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.1 seconds
- top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)
- dual motor all-wheel drive; two-speed rear transmission
- peak system output of 500 kW and 849 Nm
Turbo S Cross Turismo:
- Range (all-electric)
EPA: N/A
WLTP: 388 – 419 km (241 - 260 miles)
- 93.4 kWh battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable)
800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.7 seconds
- top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)
- dual motor all-wheel drive; two-speed rear transmission
- peak system output of 560 kW and 1,049 Nm
Common specs:
- AC charging (on-board): 9.6 kW charger; 0-100% in 10.5 hours
11 or 22 kW three-phase on-board charger in Europe
- DC fast charging: 5-80% in 22.5 minutes, at up to around 270 kW (using 800V charger)
100 km (62 miles) of range can be added in as low as 5 minutes
power at 400V chargers is limited (it can be up to 150 kW with Optional On-Board DC Charger package - $460)
