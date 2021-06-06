The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, unveiled in March, is just around the corner and should enter the market soon.

It's a good time to take a closer look at the specs and prices of this new Taycan model, that is described as a true all-rounder.

The car offers more space in the rear row and a bigger trunk than the standard Taycan. The important thing is that Porsche has increased the ground clearance and optimized the suspension system as well as added a CUV (cross utility vehicle) specific driving mode to improve stability, performance, and dynamics on gravel roads.

"The new high-tech chassis with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension also ensures uncompromising dynamics off-road. Thirty six millimetres more headroom for rear-seat passengers and more than 1,200 litres of load capacity, loaded through the large tailgate at the rear, make the Cross Turismo a true all-rounder."

There is a total of four versions at launch (we guess that there might be some more later):

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo

Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo

All are equipped with the 93.4 kWh battery, shared with the Taycan, and dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain.

The EPA range ratings are not yet available, but obviously it will be slightly lower than in the case of Taycan. The entry-level version has a WLTP range rating of 389–456 km (242-283 miles).

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 N/A 4.8 137 mph

(220 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 N/A 3.9 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 N/A 3.1 155 mph

(250 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 N/A 2.7 155 mph

(250 km/h)

In terms of pricing, the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is a bit more expensive than the already expensive Porsche Taycan. However, those who prefer the versatility probably will highly appreciate the Taycan Cross Turismo over Taycan.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) $79,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $73,750 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) $85,680 +$1,350 $7,500 $79,530 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) $103,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $97,650 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) $109,370 +$1,350 $7,500 $103,220 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) $150,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $144,750 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) $185,000 +$1,350 $7,500 $178,850 2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo $90,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $84,750 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo $110,300 +$1,350 $7,500 $104,150 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo $153,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $147,350 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo $187,600 +$1,350 $7,500 $181,450

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo specs

4 Cross Turismo:

Range (all-electric)

EPA: N/A

WLTP: 389 – 456 km (242 - 283 miles)

93.4 kWh battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable)

800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each)

battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable) 800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.8 seconds

top speed of 220 km/h (137 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive; two-speed rear transmission

peak system output of 350 kW and 499 Nm

4S Cross Turismo:

Range (all-electric)

EPA: N/A

WLTP: 388 – 452 km (241 - 281 miles)

93.4 kWh battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable)

800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each)

battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable) 800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.9 seconds

top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive; two-speed rear transmission

peak system output of 420 kW and 649 Nm

Turbo Cross Turismo:

Range (all-electric)

EPA: N/A

WLTP: 395 – 452 km (245 - 281 miles)

93.4 kWh battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable)

800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each)

battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable) 800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.1 seconds

top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive; two-speed rear transmission

peak system output of 500 kW and 849 Nm

Turbo S Cross Turismo:

Range (all-electric)

EPA: N/A

WLTP: 388 – 419 km (241 - 260 miles)

93.4 kWh battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable)

800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each)

battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable) 800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.7 seconds

top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive; two-speed rear transmission

peak system output of 560 kW and 1,049 Nm

Common specs: