A high-end electric all-rounder.

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, unveiled in March, is just around the corner and should enter the market soon.

It's a good time to take a closer look at the specs and prices of this new Taycan model, that is described as a true all-rounder.

The car offers more space in the rear row and a bigger trunk than the standard Taycan. The important thing is that Porsche has increased the ground clearance and optimized the suspension system as well as added a CUV (cross utility vehicle) specific driving mode to improve stability, performance, and dynamics on gravel roads.

"The new high-tech chassis with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension also ensures uncompromising dynamics off-road. Thirty six millimetres more headroom for rear-seat passengers and more than 1,200 litres of load capacity, loaded through the large tailgate at the rear, make the Cross Turismo a true all-rounder."

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

There is a total of four versions at launch (we guess that there might be some more later):

  • Taycan 4 Cross Turismo
  • Taycan 4S Cross Turismo
  • Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo
  • Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo

All are equipped with the 93.4 kWh battery, shared with the Taycan, and dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain.

The EPA range ratings are not yet available, but obviously it will be slightly lower than in the case of Taycan. The entry-level version has a WLTP range rating of 389–456 km (242-283 miles).

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 N/A 4.8 137 mph
(220 km/h)
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 N/A 3.9 149 mph
(240 km/h)
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 N/A 3.1 155 mph
(250 km/h)
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 N/A 2.7 155 mph
(250 km/h)

In terms of pricing, the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is a bit more expensive than the already expensive Porsche Taycan. However, those who prefer the versatility probably will highly appreciate the Taycan Cross Turismo over Taycan.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) $79,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $73,750
2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) $85,680 +$1,350 $7,500 $79,530
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) $103,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $97,650
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) $109,370 +$1,350 $7,500 $103,220
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) $150,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $144,750
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) $185,000 +$1,350 $7,500 $178,850
2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo $90,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $84,750
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo $110,300 +$1,350 $7,500 $104,150
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo $153,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $147,350
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo $187,600 +$1,350 $7,500 $181,450

Gallery: 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
38 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/kvAvY/s6/2021-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/7neOq/s6/2021-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/Ok1ko/s6/2021-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/0oJoV/s6/2021-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/KPnP1/s6/2021-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/2gpgE/s6/2021-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/AvKvN/s6/2021-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo.jpg

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo specs

4 Cross Turismo:

  • Range (all-electric)
    EPA: N/A
    WLTP: 389 – 456 km (242 - 283 miles)
  • 93.4 kWh battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable)
    800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.8 seconds
  • top speed of 220 km/h (137 mph)
  • dual motor all-wheel drive; two-speed rear transmission
  • peak system output of 350 kW and 499 Nm

4S Cross Turismo:

  • Range (all-electric)
    EPA: N/A
    WLTP: 388 – 452 km (241 - 281 miles)
  • 93.4 kWh battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable)
    800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.9 seconds
  • top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph)
  • dual motor all-wheel drive; two-speed rear transmission
  • peak system output of 420 kW and 649 Nm

Turbo Cross Turismo:

  • Range (all-electric)
    EPA: N/A
    WLTP: 395 – 452 km (245 - 281 miles)
  • 93.4 kWh battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable)
    800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.1 seconds
  • top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)
  • dual motor all-wheel drive; two-speed rear transmission
  • peak system output of 500 kW and 849 Nm

Turbo S Cross Turismo:

  • Range (all-electric)
    EPA: N/A
    WLTP: 388 – 419 km (241 - 260 miles)
  • 93.4 kWh battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable)
    800V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.7 seconds
  • top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)
  • dual motor all-wheel drive; two-speed rear transmission
  • peak system output of 560 kW and 1,049 Nm

Common specs:

  • AC charging (on-board): 9.6 kW charger; 0-100% in 10.5 hours
    11 or 22 kW three-phase on-board charger in Europe
  • DC fast charging: 5-80% in 22.5 minutes, at up to around 270 kW (using 800V charger)
    100 km (62 miles) of range can be added in as low as 5 minutes
    power at 400V chargers is limited (it can be up to 150 kW with Optional On-Board DC Charger package - $460)

See also

taycan cross turismo range test Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo Nets 246 Miles Driving At A Constant 70-MPH
porsche taycan cross turismo build 240k Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Configurator: We Stopped Building At $240K
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com