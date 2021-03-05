As anticipated, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo all-electric wagon isn't cheap. However, if you stick to the base Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, it's only an $11,000 upcharge from the base Taycan four-door sedan. At $90,900, the Porsche electric "station wagon" is right on par with many people's earlier expectations.

In fact, if you've been paying attention, you probably already knew that Porsche revealed the $90,900 base price, which excludes the $1,350 destination charge. As our own Tom Moloughney recently reported, that's only about a $1,500 premium over a comparably equipped Taycan sedan. Let's have a look at how it all really adds up.

As far as specs are concerned, the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo wagon sits in between the base Taycan sedan and the Taycan 4S sedan. The recently launched base Taycan sedan starts at $79,900. It cranks out 402 horsepower and has a 5.1-second zero-to-60-mph time. The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo wagon makes 469 horsepower and will get you to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. Neither has an official range rating yet. The $103,800 Taycan 4S sedan offers 227 miles of range and has 522 horsepower and a 3.8-second 0-60-mph time.

Gallery: 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

22 Photos

We spent some time on Porsche's official Taycan online configurator. Unless you're actually considering buying a Taycan, or you have a ton of free time on your hands, we suggest not going down the rabbit hole. It's a huge time sink.

Needless to say, after spending a good deal of time building our Taycan Cross Turismo wagon – only to scrap it since we're not in the market for a six-figure car – we got the price up to a whopping $240,000. We could have pushed the price up even more, too. For reference, there are four Taycan Cross Turismo trims, with the range-topping Turbo S starting at $187,600.

It's time to place your orders. Real or fake, it doesn't matter. How much will your Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo cost?