Our own Kyle Conner took us by surprise this week. That's because he enjoyed a previous opportunity to drive the upcoming Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, though he kept it a secret. The information was embargoed, so he wasn't allowed to share it right away.

Kyle says the Taycan Cross Turismo in the video above is a production-intent test mule. The same car has been making its way across the globe for folks to review. Kyle checked it out some time ago in Malibu, California. He provides a full tour of the car, as well as a test drive.

For those unaware, the Taycan Cross Turismo is a more rugged version of the all-electric Taycan four-door sedan. It's more versatile and capable thanks to its wagon configuration and higher ground clearance. In addition, this fast wagon provides more passenger and cargo space than the Taycan sedan. More specifically, you'll enjoy additional rear-seat headroom.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Pre-Production Prototype

48 Photos

Visually, the Cross Turismo looks much tougher than the sporty Taycan sedan. It features plastic body cladding, an all-new roofline, and roof rails. It also has an optimized suspension system and a CUV-specific driving mode, which Porsche says improves stability, performance, and driving dynamics, especially over rough road surfaces. We don’t expect any powertrain changes between the Taycan wagon and sedan, so all models from the 4S to the Turbo S should be available.

The Taycan Cross Turismo was first revealed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show as a concept Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo. It was expected to launch by the end of 2020. However, Porsche postponed the launch to early 2021.

Without further ado, check out the exclusive video above. Then, scroll down to the comment section and let us know what you think of the production-intent Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.