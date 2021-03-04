Today, Porsche introduced the all-new Taycan Cross Turismo, and in doing so has added a second version of its only all-electric offering. Similar to Panamera E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, the Taycan Cross Turismo is a wagon (or Estate) version of the Taycan that offers more versatility, especially for families and those with active lifestyles.

As with the Taycan sedan, the Taycan Cross Turismo will be offered in four variants with Porsche's familiar nomenclature: Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. All Cross Turismo will come standard with dual-motor all-wheel drive, a two speed rear transmission, Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management in conjunction with air suspension, the 94.3 kWh Performance Battery Plus and its 800-volt battery architecture, adaptive aerodynamics, panoramic glass roof and the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment control system.

US customers won't have the option of getting the aluminum roof (on right)

What's the same?

A lot. Trim for trim, the battery, powertrain, and even the interior (the front seating area at least) are carried over from the regular Taycan. However, even the base version, the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo will have the 93.4 kWh Performance Plus battery, which is a $6,580 option on the base Taycan and the Taycan 4S. Additionally, all four versions of the Taycan Cross Turismo will be all-wheel-drive.

The Taycan Cross Turismo also has the same charging characteristics as the Taycan and can recharge from 5% to 80% in only 22.5 minutes when charging on a DC fast charger that can supply the appropriate power.

What's different?

Roof & roof rails: European Taycan Cross Turismos will come standard with an aluminum roof and the panoramic glass roof will be optional. In the US, all Taycan Cross Turismo will come standard with the panoramic glass roof and ordering with the aluminum roof will not be possible.

There are optional roof rails for those who want to use a roof box, but only on vehicles with the panoramic roof. European customers will not be able to add roof rails, even at a later time, if they get the aluminum roof, so consider that before ordering.

Ride height: Warning: There's a lot to unpack here! When driving in Normal driving mode, the ride height on the Taycan Cross Turismo is 20mm (about 3/4") taller than that of its Taycan sedan counterpart. When you put the Taycan Cross Turismo in Range or Sport Plus Mode, the suspension drops 22mm, making the ride height nearly the same as a Taycan sedan that's in Normal driving mode.

The Taycan Cross Turismo also has a unique Gravel Mode, which raises the suspension an additional 10mm (0.39"), so a Taycan Cross Turismo driving in Gravel Mode will be 30mm (1.2") higher than a Taycan sedan that's also in Normal driving mode.

However, if you option your Taycan Cross Turismo with the Off-Road Design Package, the standard ride height is always 10mm higher, so it doesn't increase the additional 10mm when you activate Gravel Mode. The Off-Road Design Package has an aggressive-looking front facia, side skirts, and rear diffuser which, in addition to looking cool will minimize errant rock chips to the body.

If you have the Off-Road Design Package and place the vehicle in Range or Sport Plus Mode, it will drop all the way down to the same height as any Taycan Cross Turismo in those respective driving modes.

Finally, there is a Lift Mode that raises the vehicle even higher than Gravel Mode and is only active while driving very slowly. Once the vehicle begins moving faster it will automatically exit the Lift mode. We weren't able to get the exact height of the lift or the speed at which it exits Lift Mode but will update the article once we have that information.

Passenger & cargo space: The wagon-style body of the Taycan Cross Turismo has a longer, flatter roofline than the Taycan sedan. That provides an additional 9mm (.35") of headroom for the front seat occupants and 92mm (3.62") of additional headroom for the rear-seat passengers.

I'm only 5'8" and in my time driving Taycans I never felt that the roof was too low, even in the rear seating area. However, I always drove vehicles with a Panoramic glass roof, which provides additional headroom. I suspect the Taycan Cross Turismo will have loads of headroom for even some of the tallest occupants.

As one might imagine, the cargo space has increased also and has up to 15.7 cubic feet for the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo and Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, and 14.3 cubic feet for the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. The front storage trunk or "frunk" remains the same size (2.9 cu ft) as the Taycan sedan. The rear seats fold forward and increase the cargo capacity to 42.8 cu ft.

Is this Porsche's answer to the Hummer EV?

No. I spoke with Porsche Taycan Produce Spokesman, Calvin Kim, and he was clear that the Taycan Cross Turismo isn't designed to be a rock-crawling, stream-crossing off-roader. However, with Gravel mode activated, the vehicle will maximize its grip over loose surfaces (think mud, sand, and yes, gravel). This will allow Taycan Cross Turismo owners with active lifestyles to venture to places where Taycan sedan may not be best suited.

On proper pavement, the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds, which is only 0.1 seconds slower than the Taycan Turbo S. The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo can do it in 3.1 seconds, and the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo and Taycan 4 Cross Turismo make the 0-60 trip in 3.9 and 4.8 seconds, respectively.

Pricing

Porsche hasn't announced pricing for the entire family of Taycan, Cross Turismo, only for the base model. The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo has a starting MSRP of $90,900, (excluding $1,350 for delivery). That stacks up rather favorably when it's compared to a comparably-equipped base Taycan Sedan once you add the additional standard equipment including the Performance Battery Plus, adaptive air suspension including PASM, and the panoramic glass roof.

All in, the difference in cost is only $1,530. Then you have to consider that the Taycan Cross Turismo is all-wheel drive, which you cannot get on the base Taycan Sedan, and that alone makes the value greater in our eyes. You then get the improved passenger space and cargo capacity as an extra bonus.

The Taycan Cross Turismo also features three years of Porsche Connect, including wireless Apple CarPlay, Function on Demand, Plug&Charge capabilities, and as with the Taycan sedan, OTA updates and 3 years of free charging on the Electrify America network are standard.

Two new e-Bikes on the way

Porsche is also launching two electric bicycles. The Porsche eBike Sport is street-oriented and features a full-suspension carbon-fiber frame, Magura brakes, Shimano drivetrain, and Supernova lighting. Suspension duties are handled by a Fox shock in the rear and a Magura upside-down fork at the front.

For riders that prefer to get dirty, the Porsche eBike Cross features Magura MT brakes, a hydraulically adjustable Crankbrothers seat post for quick seat height changes, and a Shimano trip computer. Both bikes ride on carbon wheels that Porsche says are inspired by the roofline of the Taycan, will come in three sizes, and be available by spring of 2021 through your local Porsche dealer.

Personally, I love the new Taycan Cross Turismo. It's the station wagon I didn't even know I wanted until now. But to begin with, I'm a huge Taycan fan so I guess it's not too surprising. I think the best play is to get the base Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, with only just the roof rails and Off-Road Design Package.

That should be comfortably under $100k (still way too expensive for us mortals), but compared to other Taycans at that price point, it may well be the very best deal in the Taycan family. That is if you can get a Porsche dealer to order you one without another $20k worth of options...