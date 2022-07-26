The 2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo has noted one of the best results in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge, which highlights outstanding long-distance travel capabilities, related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging.

The actual test was conducted quite some time ago (in early June), similar to the range test, but due to the overwhelming number of reports, we are slightly behind.

Nonetheless, it's worth checking out the results of the electric Porsche, which was able to complete the trip in under 10 hours, despite energy consumption noticeably higher than in the case of Teslas.

According to the video, the Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo (version equipped with a 93.4 kWh battery and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain), completed the distance of 1,000 km (over 621 miles), at an average temperature of 17°C, in 9 hours and 40 minutes (after some time deductions).

It's just 5 minutes slower than the Audi e-tron GT, but 20 minutes behind the BMW i4 eDrive40 and 25 minutes behind the latest Tesla Model 3 Performance.

During the challenge, the car was charged a total of five times along the way (5-6 is a typical number of stops for the challenge). After the initial 257 km (160 miles), the average distance between charging stops was 149 km (92 miles).

The 1,000 km challenge is a unique test (optimized for time rather than convenience), which expands our empirical knowledge about EVs and gives us glimpses of what is physically possible by an experienced driver in a country with dense DC fast charging infrastructure.

According to the car's computer, the average energy consumption was 275 Wh/km (442 Wh/mile). That's over 7% more than in the case of the Audi e-tron GT, based on the same platform, while some 30% more than in the case of the Tesla Model 3 Performance (a smaller car).

A strong point of the Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo is the fast-charging capability of up to 270 kW. However, drivers must remember to turn off the Battery-saving fast charging mode, which lowers the charging rate (to around 200 kW) to preserve battery life (a brilliant everyday feature). Bjørn Nyland forgot to turn off this setting in the first part of the test (two charging stops) and had to deduct several minutes of lost time.

The Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo is one of the models with an enabled Plug & Charge feature at Ionity stations. The test proves that it works, but in some cases, the handshake between the charger and the car had some issues/was slow.

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 15-18°C (17°C on average)

Total time: 9 hours and 40 minutes

Average speed (total): 103.4 km/h (64 mph)

Average energy consumption: 275 Wh/km (442 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 5

Total: 167 km (104 miles) Excluding the initial segment: 149 km (92 miles) Date / Notes: 04.06.2022

Charging stops:

after 257 km (160 miles) after 364 km (226 miles) after 513 km (319 miles) after 663 km (412 miles) after 887 km (551 miles)

For all those deeper interested in the Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge, here is a follow up video, which explains how the driving time is calculated including deductions.