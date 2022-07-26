The 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 recently achieved one of the best ever results in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge, which highlights outstanding long-distance travel capabilities, related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging.

The outstanding efficiency noted during the range tests heralded that the entry-level BMW i4 will be quick, but a time comparable with the top Teslas is a surprise.

According to the video, the BMW i4 eDrive40 (single motor, rear-wheel drive and with an 83.9 kWh battery), completed the distance of 1,000 km (over 621 miles), at an average temperature of 18°C, in 9 hours and 20 minutes (after some time deductions).

That's just 5 minutes slower than the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance tested earlier this month and on par with the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD tested a year ago.

During the challenge, the car was charged a total of five times along the way (5-6 is a typical number of stops for the challenge). After the initial 361 km (224 miles), the average distance between charging stops was 128 km (79 miles).

It means that to match Tesla's time, the BMW i4 needed to stop one more time for fast charging. It's only a minor disadvantage, but worth noting.

The 1,000 km challenge is a unique test (optimized for time rather than convenience), which expands our empirical knowledge about EVs and gives us glimpses of what is physically possible by an experienced driver in a country with dense DC fast charging infrastructure.

According to the car's computer, the average energy consumption was 208 Wh/km (335 Wh/mile).

Overall, the BMW i4 eDrive40 showed very good characteristics, especially considering that it's not a car built from the ground up as an electric car.

The top-of-the-line BMW i4 M50, tested in cold weather, needed 50 more minutes and six charging stops to complete the same distance.

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 17-20°C (18°C on average)

Total time: 9 hours and 20 minutes

Average speed (total): 107.1 km/h (67 mph)

Average energy consumption: 208 Wh/km (335 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 5

Average distance between charging stops:

Total: 167 km (104 miles)

Excluding the initial segment: 128 km (79 miles)

Charging stops: