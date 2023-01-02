Polestar's CEO Thomas Ingenlath announced that through "extra hard" work, the team achieved an all-time high electric car deliveries in December.

The company's boss said also "mission accomplished," clearly indicating that the goal of delivering 50,000 Polestar 2 electric cars in 2022 has been achieved.

"December @PolestarCars has been a crazy mission, with an all time high of deliveries. Team has been working extra hard right to the end of the year. Mission accomplishe"

Let's recall that during the third quarter of the year, Polestar delivered 9,215 plug-in electric cars, while the year-to-date number at the end of September was 30,400.

Deliveries significantly accelerated recently, as on December 14, the company reported 45,000 vehicle deliveries. It means that another 5,000 Polestar 2 were delivered during the next two weeks of December.

It's great to see that Polestar is able to score some decent numbers in the challenging year 2022. However, let's not forget that the original target was 65,000 cars, but it was lowered in Spring by 15,000 units or 23 percent - officially, due to Chinese COVID-19 lockdowns (the Polestar 2 is produced in China).

Anyway, with a result of 20,000 cars delivered in the fourth quarter, Polestar potentially might be able to reach a 100,000 sales result in 2023.

While the all-electric Polestar 2 remains the main Polestar model, there are several new models in the pipeline, out of which the first is the Polestar 3 performance SUV. It will be produced at Volvo's plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina alongside its cousin, the all-new Volvo EX90.

Polestar lineup: