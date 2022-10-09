Polestar announced that its global plug-in electric car sales amounted to 9,215 during the third quarter of 2022.

It's an average result - actually slightly below average, as year-to-date the company delivered about 30,400 electric cars (over 10,000 per quarter).

The goal for 2022 is 50,000 units (earlier lowered from 65,000) so almost 20,000 would be necessary in Q4 alone to meet the target. It would be a significant new quarterly record.

According to Polestar, 20,000 in Q4 is possible and the majority of cars set for delivery in Q4 are ready (produced/in transport, as we understand).

Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath said:

“We needed to catch up on production after Covid-19 related setbacks in China and we have. The majority of Polestar 2 cars set for delivery in Q4 are ready and making their way to our customers in 27 markets around the world, with the fourth quarter set to be our strongest on record yet. I am confident we will meet our target of 50,000 cars for this year,”.

For reference, in 2021, the company sold about 29,000 electric cars, while in 2020 it was over 10,000.

Polestar's main product is the all-electric Polestar 2, but in the coming years, it will be expanded by several additional models.

Polestar lineup:

Polestar 1 - low-volume, initial flagship PHEV

Polestar 2 - current BEV, based on Volvo's CMA platform

Polestar 3 - performance SUV

(to be unveiled on October 12, 2022)

(to be unveiled on October 12, 2022) Polestar 4 - performance SUV coupe

(expected in 2023)

(expected in 2023) Polestar 5 - performance 4-door GT, based on the Precept concept car

(expected in 2024)

(expected in 2024) Polestar 6 - 2+2 hard-top convertible, based on the Polestar O 2 concept car

(expected in 2026)

There are just days left until the debut of the upcoming Polestar 3, which will be based on the SPA2 platform, just like the Volvo EX90 model. Both models will be produced at Volvo's plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina (the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 are imported from China). The company intends to accept orders right away, from October 12 on.