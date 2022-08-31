The upcoming Polestar 6 might become one of the hottest EV premieres, as the launch edition is basically sold out years ahead of production.

Polestar announced that ht as seen an overwhelming response in build slot reservations for the Polestar 6 LA Concept edition, announced on August 16.

Only 500 units of the launch edition will ever be made and almost all build slots were reserved in a matter of a week (all build slots aside from markets where reservations will open in September).

"Combined with a public debut of the electric roadster concept in North America at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering and Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance events in California, all 500 build slots were reserved online within a week of the production announcement*."

That's a pretty good sign considering that the market launch is set for 2026, while the price is estimated at $200,000 (the following regular version potentially will be less expensive).

The Polestar 6 LA Concept edition will be available in the unique Sky blue exterior and will feature many other key elements of the Polestar O₂ concept car first shown in March 2022, the company explains.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO said:

“The high interest from our customers shows that a stunning electric roadster like Polestar 6 has high relevance in the sportscar arena. The open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads.”

The Polestar 6 is one out of four new all-electric Polestar models that are coming within the next five years.

This year, in October, the company will unveil the Polestar 3 performance SUV, which in 2023 will be followed by a performance SUV coupe - Polestar 4. Next will be the Polestar 5 performance 4-door GT in 2025.

Polestar 6 specs (target):