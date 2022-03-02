Polestar, Volvo's pure play electric performance car brand, has revealed its second concept vehicle, the Polestar O2 hardtop convertible.

On a self-proclaimed mission to redefine sports roadsters for the electric age—although its 2+2 seating layout doesn't actually qualify the O2 as a roadster—the concept shows Polestar's vision of open-top performance and a thrilling driving experience, with the added benefits of electric mobility.

Sharing many design cues with the Polestar Precept (including similar front and rear ends and an identical dashboard), the O2 is also built on a bonded aluminum platform—a bespoke version of the one that will be used in the Polestar 5 flagship EV. The company says the inherent benefits of this architecture are tight body control, high rigidity and intuitive dynamics.

Handling dynamics are said to be taut thanks also to small roll angles and high roll damping, while steering feel is described as agile, direct and linear. Polestar also notes that the driving experience is "lively, light and full of confidence," with predictability and playfulness being core to exciting, spirited driving.

"Polestar O2 is the hero car for our brand. It opens the door to our secret chamber of future potential. This is a taste of what we can design and engineer with the talent and technology we have in-house. It looks incredible, and being able to lower the roof and not hear an engine promises a superb sensation." Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO

Does this mean Polestar will build it? Unfortunately, the company doesn't suggest anything like that, and considering it's got a lot on its plate for the coming years—three new model launches by 2025—the chances for the O2 to see the light of day are very slim.

With this concept, Polestar shows how its evolving design language can be adapted to different body styles with a strong family resemblance. The concept boasts classic sports car proportions: a low and wide body with an assertive stance, minimal overhangs, long wheelbase, and compact 2+2 cabin design, all exuding a modern, electric feel.

The Polestar O2 also features aerodynamics tricks to maximize range, including integrated ducts that improve laminar air flow over the wheels and body sides and rear lights that function as air blades to reduce turbulence behind the car.

Inside, a new thermoplastic mono-material is extensively used, while recycled polyester is the sole material used for all the soft components of the interior: foam, adhesive, 3D knit fibers, and non-woven lamination. Polestar says this simplifies recycling while also reducing weight and waste.

Another interesting feature is the autonomous cinematic drone integrated behind the rear seats, which can be deployed while the car is moving. It can follow the car at speeds up to 90 km/h (56 mph), with users able to edit video clips and share them directly from the 15-inch center display when the vehicle is parked.