Polestar committed to trying to rid itself of carbon emissions when it announced last year that it would try to make a climate-neutral car by the end of the decade. The company is well aware that the task is a difficult one, which is why it is calling it a moonshot goal, so now it has brought its main suppliers on board to work towards achieving it.

Most notable among the suppliers are ZF, known for its transmissions but also specializing in electric powertrains, and Autoliv whose expertise is in safety equipment like airbags and seatbelts. Polestar intends to keep adding names to this list and is looking for additional suppliers even outside the automotive sphere, as long as they commit to the same decarbonization program.

The company is specifically looking for

Other suppliers, researchers, universities, entrepreneurs, investors, and governmental and non-governmental organisations, for possible collaboration. On top of the open call, Polestar will be reaching out to researchers from across the globe through SDSN, the world's largest academic network, working in support of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, explains that

It was clear from the start that this is not a solo-mission and we are very excited to present such a strong line-up of interested partners, all leaders within their fields. We are leveraging innovation and collaboration to address the climate crisis

Polestar wants to launch a new model each year until 2024. The Polestar 3 SUV (previewed in the opening photo) will come first, then in 2023 it will be followed by the Polestar 4 (a smaller coupe-like crossover), then the Polestar 5 flagship. With these new additions, the manufacturer wants to increase its global sales tenfold, from 29,000 to 290,000 units by 2025.