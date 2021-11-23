Polestar has released another episode of its “Precept: from Concept to Car” YouTube documentary series, and it’s a significant one because it shows us more of the upcoming Polestar 5 production EV.

Set to debut in 2024, the Polestar 5 will be an electric performance four-door grand tourer heavily inspired by the looks of the Precept concept car.

As you can see in the video above and the teaser images released by the company, the Polestar 5 bears remarkable resemblance to the Precept design study, including the tailgate that doesn't seem to feature a window—will it rely exclusively on cameras instead?

That said, it will feature several changes over the concept. For example, the design study's rear suicide doors are ditched for conventional front-hinged doors, the door handles are bigger, and the side rearview cameras make way for traditional mirrors.

Gallery: 2024 Polestar 5 teasers

13 Photos

We also get a peek inside the Polestar 5 where we can spot a similar portrait center touchscreen and horizontal digital instrument cluster as on the Precept. Now, you should know that the performance EV is shown here with "production readiness in mind," which means it could see more changes further down the line.

The video gives us the closest look yet at the car on its way to production by following Polestar exterior design manager Nahum Escobedo at work. In doing so, it offers a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges to establish a balance between sensational design and engineering requirements.

“With the Precept documentary series, we are intentionally doing something car companies usually don’t – going behind the scenes with transparency as we turn this stunning concept car into production reality. It makes me very proud to see how much of the concept car’s design is making it into the Polestar 5 – a great achievement by our designers and engineers alike.” Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO

The Polestar 5 EV adopts the brand’s "increasingly independent and muscular design language," which will also be displayed by the Polestar 3 electric SUV expected to debut in 2022.

The Polestar 5 will enter production in 2024 to compete with electric sedans like the Tesla Model S, Lucid Air, Porsche Taycan and other future battery-powered performance models.