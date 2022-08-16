Polestar has officially confirmed today that the Polestar O2 electric roadster concept, revealed in March 2022, will enter production.

The plan is to launch the production version, which will be named the Polestar 6, in 2026. The decision is explained by overwhelming consumer interest in the electric convertible concept.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO said:

“With the overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality. Polestar 6 is a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down.”

Starting today, Polestar started to accept online reservations in all active Polestar markets, but the Polestar 6 will not be for everybody, as its approximate price is $200,000.

To celebrate the launch, the first 500 units of the Polestar 6 will be a very special ‘Polestar 6 LA Concept edition’ with exclusive features:

the unique ‘Sky’ blue exterior,

light leather interior,

unique 21-inch wheels of the original Polestar O₂ concept.

Technically, the Polestar 6 hard-top convertible will be built on Polestar’s bespoke bonded aluminum platform and use the Polestar 5's 800-Volt electric architecture.

It means a dual-motor powertrain with a system output of up to 650 kW (884 hp) and 900 Nm, which should allow to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds. The top speed will reach 250 km/h (155 mph). The driving range is expected to exceed 300 miles (483 km).

With the latest announcement, we can now list a total of six Polestar models, out of which four are in the pipeline.

Polestar lineup:

Polestar 1 - low-volume, initial flagship PHEV

Polestar 2 - current BEV, based on Volvo's CMA platform

Polestar 3 - SUV

(to be launched in October 2022)

(to be launched in October 2022) Polestar 4 - SUV

(expected in 2023)

(expected in 2023) Polestar 5 - "fastback sedan" (like the P2)

(expected in 2024)

(expected in 2024) Polestar 6 - 2+2 hard-top convertible

(expected in 2026)

Polestar 6 specs (target):