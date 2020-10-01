Volvo Cars announced today that the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge has entered series production at the Ghent plant in Belgium.

This is the first fully electric Volvo based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), and one of several that will be introduced over the next several years as the company intends to achieve BEV share of 50% (globally) by 2025.

The Swedish brand (part of Geely) said that the demand for the XC40 BEV is high - "every car scheduled to be built this calendar year has already been sold" - and that the first cars will be delivered to customers in Europe later in October.

"The start of customer car production follows a period of preparation in which the Ghent plant has built a limited number of pre-production cars. This process, standard procedure for every new model, aims to optimise the production flow and ensure top-notch quality of every car built. All relevant production staff has also received extensive training on safely building electric cars."

Earlier this year, Volvo Cars launched in Ghent a battery pack assembly line for BEVs so now it should be ready to crank some noticeable volume, we assume.

Javier Varela, head of global industrial operations and quality said:

“Today is a momentous occasion for Volvo Cars and for all employees here in Ghent. As we continue to electrify our line-up, the Ghent plant is a real trailblazer for our global manufacturing network.”

Gallery: Volvo XC40 Recharge

44 Photos

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 specs: