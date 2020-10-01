All cars scheduled to be built this calendar year are already sold out.
Volvo Cars announced today that the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge has entered series production at the Ghent plant in Belgium.
This is the first fully electric Volvo based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), and one of several that will be introduced over the next several years as the company intends to achieve BEV share of 50% (globally) by 2025.
The Swedish brand (part of Geely) said that the demand for the XC40 BEV is high - "every car scheduled to be built this calendar year has already been sold" - and that the first cars will be delivered to customers in Europe later in October.
"The start of customer car production follows a period of preparation in which the Ghent plant has built a limited number of pre-production cars. This process, standard procedure for every new model, aims to optimise the production flow and ensure top-notch quality of every car built. All relevant production staff has also received extensive training on safely building electric cars."
Earlier this year, Volvo Cars launched in Ghent a battery pack assembly line for BEVs so now it should be ready to crank some noticeable volume, we assume.
Javier Varela, head of global industrial operations and quality said:
“Today is a momentous occasion for Volvo Cars and for all employees here in Ghent. As we continue to electrify our line-up, the Ghent plant is a real trailblazer for our global manufacturing network.”
Gallery: Volvo XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 specs:
- more than 400 km (249 miles) of WLTP range
- 78 kWh battery pack (75 kWh usable, 400 V, 320 kW of power) (cells from LG Chem/CATL)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds (4.7 seconds to 60 mph)
- dual motor all-wheel-drive
- system output of 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm (one 150 kW motor per axle)
- DC fast charging 0-80% in 40 minutes (at up to 150 kW peak)
- AC: 11 kW three-phase on-board charger
- weight of 2,150 to 2,250 kg (4,740-4,960 lbs) depending on version/equipment
- cargo capacity of 413 liters + 31 in front trunk
- maximum roof load: 165 pounds (75 kg)
- Towing capacity of up to 1,500 kg (3,307 lbs)
- based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA)
