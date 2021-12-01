XPeng continues to amaze this year with outstanding growth rates, basically every month. In November, Xpeng set a new, very high record - as the first Chinese startup crossing 15,000 units.

The company delivered a total of 15,613 units (up 270% year-over-year), which is a few thousand higher than the previous record of 10,412 in September. No other startup in China managed to reach 15,000 yet.

Now, even Volkswagen will struggle to sell more ID. cars than XPeng to make its boss, Herbert Diess, happy.

It seems that XPeng can quickly increase production, despite global supply chain constraints:

"XPeng reached the monthly delivery target amidst global supply chain challenges with 15,613 Smart EVs delivered in November, representing a 270% increase year-over-year. The robust delivery momentum bears witness to the competitiveness of XPeng’s Smart EVs and steady execution in light of the ongoing challenges in various aspects of the global supply chain."

A very important thing for XPeng is that all three models have set their monthly records. The P7 flagship is the most popular, but the new G3i is not that far away at 5,546 (plus 74 G3 - outgoing generation, we assume).

The all-new P5 is ramping-up and "has been building a solid order backlog," according to the manufacturer.

Xpeng sales:

Xpeng sales in China – November 2021

So far this year, sales exceeded 82,000:

Xpeng P7: 53,110

Xpeng G3/G3i: 26,210

Xpeng P5: 2,835

Total: 82,155 (up 289% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, XPeng has sold 121,953 electric cars.

Last month, XPeng unveiled the G9 SUV, which will become the new flagship model once it launches in China Q3 2022.

The Chinese company says that it will be completely new electric car with a lot of "firsts":

first model to be designed according to international safety and environmental protection standards

first production model to incorporate a set of groundbreaking in-house technologies, including:

- the X-EEA 3.0 electronic and electric architecture

- the latest XPILOT 4.0 advanced driver assistance system

- the next-generation XPower 3.0 powertrain and supercharging system.

In other words, with the P5 ramp-up and G3 on the horizon, it appears that XPeng has a clear growth path ahead.