Volkswagen reports 375,030 vehicle sales in the U.S. in 2021 (up 15.1% year-over-year), including 84,336 in Q4 (down 10.6%).

In 2021, the company introduced the first ID. model (ID.4) in the country, which allowed it to noticeably increase electric car sales (compared to the Volkswagen e-Golf in the past).

In Q4, Volkswagen ID.4 sales amounted to 4,463, which is 5.3% of the VW's total sales volume. Both numbers are lower than in Q3, but we know that there were significant production constraints in Europe, from where the initial ID.4 are imported.

Volkswagen says that more than two-thirds of all ID.4 buyers are new to the brand and nine out of ten of them are new to EVs as well.

Volkswagen ID.4 sales in the U.S. in Q4 2021

In 2021 (since March), Volkswagen sold 16,742 ID.4 in the U.S. That's almost 4.5% of VW's total volume.

For reference, the Volkswagen e-Golf noted a cumulative sales result of over 19,000 over eight years (2014-2021) with a peak of fewer than 5,000 units in a single year.

Volkswagen ID.4 is still in the initial phase in the U.S. The model is expected to get new versions and, most importantly, will be locally produced in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the manufacturer invests $800 million and intends to increase the number of jobs to more than 4,000.

Let's recall that the company took more than 40,000 reservations for the ID.4 in the U.S. so more than half still await new cars.

Meanwhile, the first Audi Q4 e-trons (ID.4-cousin) are also coming to the U.S.

Detailed results: