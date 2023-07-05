During the second quarter of 2023, Audi sold 55,582 cars in the United States (up 16 percent year-over-year). Year-to-date sales amounted to 108,345, which is nearly 30 percent more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, all-electric car sales reached a new all-time high of 5,652 in Q2 (up 18 percent year-over-year), which translated into a record share of 10.2 percent of the brand's total volume.

That's a clear sign that Audi's future is more and more electrifying and that this will be a positive year.

Following Q2 sales results, Daniel Weissland, President of Audi of America said:

“With record consumer demand for our BEV portfolio, a strong premium market and better supply conditions, Audi of America is on track to have one of our best years ever.”

Let's note that in the second quarter, Audi started deliveries of its all-new Q8 e-tron/Q8 Sportback e-tron (over 1,100 units total), which replaces the outgoing e-tron SUV/e-tron Sportback (still almost 1,000 units delivered last quarter).

Audi BEV sales by model in Q2 2023:

e-tron SUV - 650 (down 76%)

e-tron Sportback - 318 (down 74%)

e-tron GT - 1,060 (up 26%)

Q4 e-tron SUV - 1,942 (new)

Q4 Sportback e-tron - 553 (new)

Q8 e-tron - 779 (new)

Q8 Sportback e-tron - 340 (new)

Total - 5,652 (up 18%) and 10.2% share of total volume

Audi e-tron sales in the US - Q2 2023

So far this year, Audi sold more than 10,000 all-electric cars in the US, which is over nine percent of its total volume.

Audi BEV sales YTD in 2023:

e-tron SUV - 1,053 (down 48%)

e-tron Sportback - 800 (down 57%)

e-tron GT - 1,786 (up 27%)

Q4 e-tron SUV - 3,616 (new)

Q4 Sportback e-tron - 1,056 (new)

Q8 e-tron - 779 (new)

Q8 Sportback e-tron - 340 (new)

Total - 10,090 (up 25%) and 9.3% share of the total volume

For reference, in 2022, Audi sold over 16,000 all-electric cars, which was the best result ever. This year, there should be no issue exceeding 20,000, alesmaybe even moving toward 25,000 units.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide any details about its plug-in hybrid sales.

Audi results are expected to further improve in the following quarters, despite the company's lineup of imported BEVs not being eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit (there is a potential to get the incentive through a lease).

Audi announced previously that starting in 2026, all new models will be electric. Until then, the brand should gradually become more and more electrified (which might require local production).