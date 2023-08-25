The first two versions of the all-new 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron, which replaced the Audi e-tron, were recently officially listed on EPA's website.

The EPA ratings confirm range numbers previously shared by the manufacturer and reveal energy consumption numbers, which we can compare with the outgoing Audi e-tron.

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback are equipped with a new, higher capacity battery pack, which stores 114 kilowatt-hours of energy (106 kWh usable), compared to about 95 kWh in the e-tron. That's a 20 percent increase in total capacity and the main reason why the range improved significantly.

The EPA Combined range of the Audi Q8 e-tron now can reach 300 miles in a special new configuration, with 19-inch wheels:

Q8 e-tron quattro (20-inch): 285 miles (up 59 miles or 26%)

Q8 e-tron Sportback (Ultra pack, 19-inch): 300 miles (new)

Q8 e-tron Sportback (20-inch): 296 miles (up 71 miles or 32%)

Audi recently introduced the new, performance-oriented, tri-motor SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron versions, but the two are not yet listed by the EPA. Audi expected about 253 miles of range in both SQ8 versions.

As we can see, the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron is slightly more efficient than the 2023 Audi e-tron, but the improvement is small - a few percent.

A much bigger jump - by roughly 10 percent - is seen on the Sportback, although let's note that we are comparing the 19-inch Ultra with the standard 20-inch e-tron (the 20-inch Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback is not listed).

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the Audi Q8 e-tron is estimated at 81 MPGe: 416 watt-hours per mile. The Sportback is several percent more efficient (especially at higher speeds) due to its aerodynamics.

2024 Audi Q8 e-tron 20-inch

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 285 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi

83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi

2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback (Ultra pack) 19-inch

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 300 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi

84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi

89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi

The new 114-kWh battery accepts up to 170 kilowatts of power when fast charging, which allows it to recharge from 10 to 80 percent state-of-charge in 31 minutes. The previous 95-kWh battery was accepting up to about 150 kW and could be recharged in a similar time.

2024 Audi Q8 e-tron 2024 Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron 20-inch AWD 114 285 mi 5.4 124 mph 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback (Ultra) 19-inch AWD 114 300 mi 5.3 124 mph 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback 20-inch AWD 114 296 mi* 5.4 124 mph 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron 20-inch AWD 114 253 mi* 4.2 130 mph 2024 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 20-inch AWD 114 253 mi* 4.2 130 mph

* range according to Audi

In terms of prices, the 2024 electric SUVs from Audi starts at roughly $75,000 and competes with a number of other large BEVs, like the BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Rivian R1S, and Tesla Model X.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron 20-inch $74,400 +$1,195 N/A $75,595 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback (Ultra pack) 19-inch $77,800 +$1,195 N/A $78,995 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback 20-inch $77,800 +$1,195 N/A $78,995 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron 20-inch $89,800 +$1,095 N/A $90,895 2024 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 20-inch $92,600 +$1,095 N/A $93,695

* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.