Audi has announced a series of powertrain, suspension, and equipment updates for its Q4 e-tron family of electric SUVs in the 2024 model year.

Highlights include increased efficiency and range, higher charging power, a newly tuned suspension, new sound signature, more standard kit, and a wider range of functions for the driver assistance systems.

For example, with the optional Adaptive Cruise Assist, both the Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron models now also offer assisted lane changes at speeds above 56 mph on highways.

Improved DC Fast Charging Power: 10-80% Charge In 28 Minutes

Starting with the battery, it continues to offer 77 kilowatt-hours of net energy (82 kWh gross) but it features optimized cell chemistry that improves DC charging power, leading to a 10-80 percent charge in around 28 minutes.

The quattro dual-motor variants now achieve a maximum DC charging power of 175 kW, while the rear-wheel-drive models offer a maximum of 135 kW.

Another update comes as a battery protection function that automatically limits the charge level to 80 percent to extend battery life. And for the first time, the Audi Q4 e-tron models also get battery post-conditioning – the vehicle's thermal management system cools the battery if it exceeds a fixed temperature threshold after driving or charging.

Gallery: 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron

9 Photos

New 282-HP Rear Motor Boosts Efficiency, Range, And Acceleration

The 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron lineup adds a new rear electric motor for higher efficiency and more power. Fitted as standard to all variants, the permanently excited synchronous machine (PSM) delivers 210 kilowatts (282 horsepower), which likely means it's the same unit that Volkswagen introduced on its ID family of EVs earlier this year.

Equipped with the new motor, the Audi Q4 Sportback 45 e-tron is said to offer a range of up to 349 miles of range in the WLTP cycle, up from 332 miles previously. The increased range is due to the new electric motor's optimized thermal management, which enhances efficiency.

Acceleration also stands to gain as the new rear motor is more powerful than before. The entry-level Audi Q4 45 e-tron and Q4 Sportback 45 e-tron sprinting from zero to 62 miles per hour in 6.7 seconds.

The quattro variants of the Q4 e-tron 45 cover the same sprint in 6.6 seconds, while the range-topping Q4 55 e-tron quattro and Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron quattro do 0-62 mph in 5.4 seconds thanks to their more powerful dual-motor setup that makes 250 kW (335 hp). The top speed for all models is limited to 112 mph.

A More Balanced Suspension Setup, More Standard Kit

Powertrain aside, Audi has implemented new tuning for the suspension that's said to result in a more balanced setup, bringing greater comfort, driving fun, and stability, as well as improved steering response and tighter load control. This applies to the standard, sport suspension, or suspension with damper control.

The 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron bring enhanced standard equipment as well, including the Audi MMI navigation plus, Audi connect Navigation & Infotainment, and the fully digital 10.25-inch Audi virtual cockpit. New standard features also include the powered tailgate and heated front seats.

2024 Audi Q4 e-tron edition S line

When it comes to optional equipment, Audi is expanding its offering with a new Edition S line that combines special body colors – Pebble Gray, Glacier White Metallic, or Mythos Black Metallic – with contrasting Mythos Black Metallic wheel arch trims and door covers, 21-inch wheels in a bronze matte 5-W-spoke star design, Matrix LED headlights, darkened LED taillights, and Audi rings in a bronze finish.

Also optional is a new "character sound" that will distinguish the Q4 e-tron from other Audis and other EVs. Available from the factory as a special feature, the soundscape varies according to load and speed up to the car's top speed. The mandatory Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System that operates at speeds up to 15.5 mph is part of the "character sound."

The updated 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron family will be available to order in Europe from September 26, with prices starting at 52,950 euros ($56,400) in Germany. Audi did not say when the US market will get the updated Q4 e-tron SUVs.