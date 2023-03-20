The latest software update for the Audi Q4 e-tron has made a number of general improvements and added several new features. Although going from the current v2.3 software to v3.2 requires a trip to your local dealer, Audi promises all future updates will be done Over-The-Air (OTA).

New features for the MyAudi app are arguably the biggest talking points. While before all the app allowed was to lock and unlock your car, drivers can now check their vehicle's status, find its location, and turn on ambient lighting/change the background display of the Q4's touchscreen.

The update also brings improvements to the Q4's charging capabilities. Max charging speed has been upped to 135 kW, meanwhile you can now set the charge limit to 80% to help conserve battery life. Furthermore, Plug & Charge functionality has been added. This allows owners to simply plug in their Q4 at a charging station, with Plug & Charge handling charging and billing automatically.

On sale in the US since late 2021, Q4 e-tron availability remains extremely limited due to ongoing supply chain issues faced by the VW Group. Current wait times range from 12-18 months, which is drastically longer than lead times for rivals like the Tesla Model Y.

The Q4 e-tron currently starts at $50,995 after delivery. Unfortunately, it is manufactured in Germany meaning it does not qualify for the $7,500 tax credit. The entry-level RWD Q4 40 has an EPA range of 265 miles and produces 201 hp. Meanwhile, the AWD Q4 50 has a 236-mile EPA range but makes 295 hp. The Q4 50's added power allows for a 5.8 second 0-60 mph time, versus 7.9 seconds on the standard Q4 40.