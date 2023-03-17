Audi plans to launch an all-electric vehicle in each core segment by 2027, including an entry-level model positioned below the Q4 e-tron. By 2025, it aims to debut at least 10 new electric cars out of a total of 20 new cars.

Speaking at the company's annual conference, CEO Markus Duesmann said the initiatives are part of Audi's goal to only launch new EVs worldwide from 2026.

"We are on the verge of the biggest product initiative in our history. By 2025, we will have launched around 20 new models, more than 10 of which will be all-electric. We have set the course to go 100% electric."

The first of the 10 new EVs – Audi is not clear whether it's talking all-new models only or all-new plus facelifts – will be the Audi Q6 e-tron SUV. It will arrive at the end of this year as the brand's first model to use the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture co-developed with Porsche.

A sister car to the Porsche Macan Electric, the Q6 e-tron will also be the first EV made at Audi's Ingolstadt plant.

Gallery: 2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

8 Photos

The electric SUV will be followed by the A4 e-tron, A6 e-tron, and A8 e-tron, among other as-yet-unannounced models. Audi has also confirmed an entry-level EV that will be positioned below the Q4 e-tron in the lineup and will be similar in size to the Audi A3 compact hatchback.

The carmaker did not say is specifically, but the new entry-level EV will effectively replace the current A3 seeing as Audi will launch only EVs from 2026.

"By 2027, we seek to offer an all-electric vehicle in each core segment. We recently decided to launch an additional electric entry-level model below the Audi Q4 e-tron as well." Markus Duesmann, CEO Audi AG

The company did not reveal any details about its future entry-level EV. However, judging by Volkswagen's recent unveiling of the ID.2 all concept, which is as big as a Polo on the outside but slightly bigger than a Golf on the inside, Audi may offer its own version of that car.

Duesmann also said Audi's plan to end production of ICE cars in 2033 – seven years after the final new model would have launched – remains in place. The carmaker will gradually phase out its internal combustion models as the EV lineup grows.

Audi's sales of all-electric models increased by 44 percent in 2022 compared to the year before on high demand for the Q4 e-tron, e-tron GT, and e-tron models.