For the 2023 model year, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT have not changed much compared to 2022, but they became more expensive.

According to the EPA, the two versions of the car have the same range and energy consumption numbers as in 2022.

In the case of the Audi e-tron GT (Porsche Taycan 4S cousin), it's 238 miles (383 kilometers) of EPA Combined range, while the Audi RS e-tron GT (Porsche Taycan Turbo cousin) is rated at 232 miles (373 km). Both cars are equipped with a 93.4 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery (total capacity).

We know from InsideEVs' 70 miles per hour range test that the real-world highway range can be noticeably higher - around 270 miles (434 km) in the case of the RS e-tron GT quattro.

According to the EPA, the energy consumption of both cars exceeds 400 watt-hours per mile, including charging losses.

2023 Audi e-tron GT quattro 20-inch

2023 Audi e-tron GT quattro 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 238 mi (383 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi (255 Wh/km)

81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi (259 Wh/km)

83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi (252 Wh/km)

2023 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro 20-inch

2023 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 232 mi (373 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi (259 Wh/km)

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi (255 Wh/km)

Prices

The 2023 model year is slightly more expensive, by $2,500 and $1,500. Additionally, the destination charge increased from $1,045 to $1,495.

On top of that, the car is no longer eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, which ultimately makes the effective purchase cost much higher than before.

The Audi e-tron GT starts at $106,395 (MSRP + DST), while the Audi RS e-tron GT starts at $145,395.

That's a lot and Audi might face difficult competition from other electric cars (Porsche equivalent models are respectively around $7,125 and $9,355 more expensive). There is also the base Tesla Model S, which happens to be less expensive.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Audi e-tron GT quattro 20-inch $104,900 +$1,495 $106,395 2023 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro 20-inch $143,900 +$1,495 $145,395

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Audi e-tron GT quattro 20-inch AWD 93.4 238 mi

(383 km) 3.9 152 mph

(245 km/h) 2023 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro 20-inch AWD 93.4 232 mi

(373 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h)

So far, Audi sold slightly over 3,500 e-tron GT/RS in the United States, including 2,275 in 2022, compared to over 21,000 Porsche Taycan (including 11,323 in 2022). The Tesla Model S was well above 25,000 in 2022 alone (January-November) and this year the car is less expensive and quicker to purchase (shorter customer queue).

It will be very interesting to see whether the Audi e-tron GT will remain competitive this year.