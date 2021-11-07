The 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro and even more sporty Audi RS e-tron GT quattro ha ereceived official EPA range and efficiency ratings.

According to the data, the range is respectively 238 miles (383 km) and 232 miles (373 km), which is in-line with the manufacturer's preliminary numbers, released in September. The battery pack capacity is 93.4 kWh.

We must note that the Audi e-tron GT - as a cousin of the Porsche Taycan - shares the same issues with the EPA range/efficiency calculation, most likely due to its 2-speed transmission for the rear motor (the front motor has a single-speed transmission). In the real world, we should expect higher range results (at least at 70 mph).

Nonetheless, the Audi e-tron GT range is better than Porsche Taycan, using the same EPA methodology (see results here and here).

Unfortunately, we must complain about the EPA, as its documents no longer show the City and Highway range ratings for new cars (2022 model year).

2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro

2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 238 mi (383 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi (255 Wh/km)

81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi (259 Wh/km)

83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi (252 Wh/km)

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro (20")

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro (20") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 232 mi (373 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi (259 Wh/km)

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi (255 Wh/km)

And here is a comparison between the two that indicates that - at least on paper - despite a significant increase in performance, the RS version is not more inefficient: