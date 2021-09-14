The 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro, unveiled in February 2021, is one of the latest electric cars that enters the U.S. market. The sales first started in Europe and soon should spread in the U.S.

There are two versions of the Audi e-tron GT:

Audi e-tron GT quattro

Premium Plus trim - $99,900

Prestige trim - $107,100

Premium Plus trim - $99,900 Prestige trim - $107,100 RS e-tron GT quattro - $139,900

The Audi e-tron GT is actually a cousin of the Porsche Taycan. Both are based on the J1 Performance Platform, developed by Porsche for the Taycan.

The Audi e-tron GT looks different and has different suspension settings than the Porsche Taycan. It's slightly less expensive, but also the acceleration is slightly slower compared to the corresponding Taycan versions (to not undercut Porsche).

Audi RS e-tron GT Porsche Taycan

Both of the Audi e-tron GT versions (standard and RS) are equipped with the 93.4 kWh battery and dual motor, all-wheel drive, shared with the Porsche Taycan (power output numbers might slightly differ).

The expected EPA range of the car is 232-238 miles, but it's significantly higher in real-world tests.

A good thing about the Audi e-tron GT is that it share also the same outstanding fast charging capability as the Porsche Taycan.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro AWD 93.4 238 mi*

(383 km) 3.9 152 mph

(245 km/h) 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro AWD 93.4 232 mi*

(373 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) RWD 79.2 200 mi

(322 km) 5.1 143 mph

(230 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) RWD 93.4 225 mi

(362 km) 5.1 143 mph

(230 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) AWD 79.2 199 mi

(320 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 227 mi

(365 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 212 mi

(341 km) 3.0 161 mph

(259 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 201 mi

(323 km) 2.6 161 mph

(259 km/h)

And here we have a comparison of the prices.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro $99,900 +$1,045 $7,500 $93,445 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro $139,900 +$1,045 $7,500 $133,445 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) $79,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $73,750 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) $85,680 +$1,350 $7,500 $79,530 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) $103,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $97,650 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) $109,370 +$1,350 $7,500 $103,220 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) $150,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $144,750 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) $185,000 +$1,350 $7,500 $178,850

The base Audi e-tron GT quattro is kind of equivalent to Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh), while the RS version is a direct contender to Porsche Taycan Turbo.

Audi e-tron GT quattro vs Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh)

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh)

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 93.4 kWh 0% 93.4 kWh EPA Range Combined 238 mi*

(383 km) 4.8% 227 mi

(365 km) City 219 mi

(352 km) Highway 237.7 mi

(382 km) Specs 0-60 mph 3.9 s 2.6% 3.8 s Top speed 152 mph

(245 km/h) -1.9% 155 mph

(249 km/h) Peak power 390 kW -7.1% 420 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi (272 Wh/km) City 75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km) Highway 81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi (259 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $99,900 -8.7% $109,370 Dest. Charge +$1,045 +$1,350 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $93,445 -9.5% $103,220

Audi RS e-tron GT quattro vs Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh)

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh)

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 93.4 kWh 0% 93.4 kWh EPA Range Combined 232 mi*

(373 km) 9.4% 212 mi

(341 km) City 206.7 mi

(333 km) Highway 218.4 mi

(351 km) Specs 0-60 mph 3.1 s 3.3% 3 s Top speed 155 mph

(249 km/h) -3.7% 161 mph

(259 km/h) Peak power 475 kW -5% 500 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi (287 Wh/km) City 71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi (295 Wh/km) Highway 75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $139,900 -7.3% $150,900 Dest. Charge +$1,045 +$1,350 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $133,445 -7.8% $144,750

Gallery: Audi E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT US Drive

46 Photos

2022 Audi e-tron GT specs

Audi e-tron GT quattro:

Range (all-electric)

EPA (preliminary manufacturer’s estimated): 238 miles (383 km)

WLTP: 452-488 km (280.9-303.2 miles)

93.4 kWh battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable)

800 V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each)

battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable) 800 V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.9 seconds

top speed of 245 km/h (152 mph)

dual motor (synchronous electric motors) all-wheel drive; two-speed rear transmission

peak system output of 350 kW (390 kW w/overboost) and 630 Nm (640 Nm w/overboost)

curb weight of 5,060 lb (2,295 kg)

Audi RS e-tron GT quattro:

Range (all-electric)

EPA (preliminary manufacturer’s estimated): expected 232 miles (373 km)

WLTP: 433-472 km (269.1-293.3 miles)



93.4 kWh battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable)

800 V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each)

battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable) 800 V battery system; 396 cells (33 modules; 12 cells each) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.1 seconds

top speed of 249 km/h (155 mph)

dual motor (synchronous electric motors) all-wheel drive; two-speed rear transmission

peak system output of 440 kW (475 kW w/overboost) and 830 Nm (830 Nm w/overboost)

curb weight of 5,139 lb (2,331 kg)

Common specs:

AC charging (on-board): 9.6 kW charger; 0-100% in 10.5 hours

11 or 22 kW three-phase on-board charger in Europe

11 or 22 kW three-phase on-board charger in Europe DC fast charging: 5-80% in 22.5 minutes, at up to around 270 kW (using 800V charger)

100 km (62 miles) of range can be added in as low as 5 minutes

about 120 miles (193 km) of range can be added in 10 minutes

about 180 miles (290 km) of range can be added in 20 minutes

100 km (62 miles) of range can be added in as low as 5 minutes about 120 miles (193 km) of range can be added in 10 minutes about 180 miles (290 km) of range can be added in 20 minutes Drag coefficient (Cw): 0 .24

* estimated/unofficial values

Gallery: Audi e-tron GT quattro

111 Photos

Gallery: Audi RS e-tron GT