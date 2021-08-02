The all-new Audi RS E-Tron GT is currently the brand's most advanced model. The sedan produces more horsepower and torque than the R8 V10 Performance coupe, has the luxury of an A8, and handles like a TT. It's one of Audi's greatest technological achievements and the brand's first production electric car.

Already on sale, the standard E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT rival the Tesla Model S and the Porsche they share their electrical architecture with, the Taycan.

In the video, I mention the RS model's starting price of $139,900 but didn't include what that gets you. Standard features include 20-inch five-spoke wheels, a carbon fiber roof, a self-parking system, a driver assistance package, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a 10.1-inch center touchscreen, 14-way RS sport front seats, a Bang and Olufsen audio system, and a front and rear carbon fiber exterior kit.

Gallery: 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT First Drive

32 Photos

For additional luxury, the $5,350 Full Leather Interior package adds a Dinamica headliner, a full leather interior, a heated RS flat-bottom steering wheel with perforated leather, and 18-way Nappa leather-wrapped RS sport front seats with heat, ventilation, and massage.

In order to get rear-wheel steering, you need to opt for the $8,450 Carbon Performance package which also includes 21-inch five-twin-spoke wheels, illuminated carbon fiber door sills, carbon fiber exterior side sill inlays, carbon fiber interior inlays, black exterior badging, and LED headlights with Audi laser light.

Or if you want it all, the $20,350 Year One package includes everything above and adds carbon fiber side view mirror housings and large carbon ceramic brakes with red calipers. Other options include a fixed panoramic glass roof and a body color grille (instead of black).

Audi E-Tron GT owners will receive three years of free DC fast charging through the Electrify America public charging network and can opt to have the installation of a Level 2, 9.6 kW home charger with the help of Audi.

For a full written review of the 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT, please check out Motor1's drive review here.