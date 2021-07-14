I've often wondered what will happen once Electrify America spends the entire $2 billion that the Volkswagen Group was ordered by the EPA and CARB to invest in zero-emission infrastructure and education.

Would they stop there and just maintain the network as-is? Would they sell it off to a large oil & gas company looking to diversify its energy portfolio? Or would they invest more money and continue to expand the network beyond the $2 billion court-ordered investment?

Today, we got the answer.

Current Electrify America map

Through a press release, Electrify America announced today that it would be doubling the size of its current network by 2025.

The company previously announced plans to have about 800 charging station locations with a total of 3,500 individual chargers in the U.S. by the end of 2021. Today's announcement will increase the total number of charging station locations to more than 1,700 with 9,500 individual chargers by the end of 2025.

“We have decided to double our current charging infrastructure in North America over the next four years to help meet the need for the rapid growth expected of electric vehicles by virtually all the auto manufacturers, and to help make EV adoption more accessible and attractive than ever.” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and chief executive officer, Electrify America. “We are making this commitment to support the plans by major automakers and the U.S. and Canadian governments to help the transformation to an electric mobility transportation system.”

To put the 1,700 charging station locations into perspective, Tesla currently has a little over 1,200 Supercharger locations in the US. So while it will take Electrify America four and a half years to complete the 1,700 locations, they will have 40% more charging station sites than Tesla currently has Supercharger sites.

That's not to say that Tesla is going to stop installing Supercharger sites - because it won't. By the end of 2025 I expect Tesla to still have more Supercharger locations than Electrify America has. I was just using the comparison because it seems like Superchargers are everywhere now, so imagine that, plus 40% more.

Let's hope they also continue to improve network reliability and uptime because it doesn't matter how many stations you have if they don't work when you pull up and plug in.

From the press release:

Electrify America is the largest, open DC (Direct Current) Fast Charging network in the U.S. This new commitment builds on the company’s plans to have about 800 charging stations and approximately 3,500 individual chargers in the U.S. by the end of 2021 and will increase the total number of charging stations to more than 1,700 and 9,500 individual chargers by the end of 2025. The company has installed on average four stations per week since its first charging station opened a little over three years ago in May 2018.

As part of the expansion, Electrify America will not only multiply its presence in established U.S. regions but also add the states of Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Vermont, bringing Electrify America’s network to 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.