If you live in California, there's a chance you'll have access to free Tesla Supercharging over the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. Tesla sent out a message to some owners in California stating that it will have free Supercharging at some locations in the state starting on Friday, July 2, and continuing through Monday, July 5.

Tesla Owners Online posted a screenshot of the message that reads as follows:

“Avoid the rush this Fourth of July holiday and charge for free before 12 p.m. and after 9 p.m. at select California Superchargers between Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5. For faster charging anytime, navigate to your destination using Trip Planner to optimize your route and automatically precondition your battery."

According to Teslarati, data from the Daily Travel Index estimates that Americans will rack up about 43 million miles this coming weekend related to travel for the Fourth of July holiday. It's common for people to travel over July 4th, but the expectations are even higher this year since the COVID-19 pandemic limited travel last year. In addition, most states have loosened most restrictions, meaning people can travel, vacation, and dine more freely.

Moreover, the publication references visitation intelligence company Arrivalist. The firm anticipates a 25 percent rise in travel this Fourth of July weekend compared to last year. While this is to be expected due to 2020's pandemic restrictions, Arrivalist also says we could see a 3.8 percent increase in holiday travel related to July 4th compared to pre-pandemic numbers from 2019.

President Joe Biden has promised that Independence Day in 2021 will also signify the country's independence from COVID-19.