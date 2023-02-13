Following several sightings of Audi A6 e-tron test prototypes last year, it looks like the high-performance RS6 e-tron variant has also come out to play.

The prototype you see in these spy shots taken by our photographers in Sweden show a beefed-up variant of the A6 e-tron, and since we know Audi is cooking an all-electric RS6 e-tron there's a good chance this is it.

We say that because it sports several sporty details that scream Audi Sport, such as the massive brake calipers painted red that hug the generously sized brake discs, the honeycomb pattern on the lower front grille, and the bulged wheel arches – although we've seen much wider body kits from Audi Sport in the past.

Elsewhere, the car looks similar to A6 e-tron prototypes spotted in the past. At the front, it sports the same split headlights with sharp LED strips on top and the main lamps on the bottom, as well as vertical inlets on the outer edges of the front bumper.

Seen from the side, the RS6 e-tron adopts the same fastback shape with a flowing roofline, and rides on five-spoke black alloy wheels. Speaking of the wheels, the RS e-tron adopts a staggered tire setup with much wider rubber on the rear axle; the rims appear to be the same diameter, though.

Gallery: Audi RS6 E-Tron Spy Shots

15 Photos

The staggered tires are another clear hint at the vehicle's performance credentials as this kind of setup is typically used on go-faster models for more performance and particular handling characteristics. In this case, the wider rear tires suggest a rear-biased AWD setup. The side view also gives a good look at the charging port door located on the rear left fender.

Out back, the Audi RS6 e-tron features horizontal taillights that may be united by a light strip as on the A6 e-tron concepts – the camouflage prevents us from seeing that – and we also notice a chunky air diffuser.

There's no information regarding the Audi RS6 e-tron's powertrain yet, but we do know it will be based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) co-developed with Porsche.

The RS6 e-tron will obviously deliver superior performance to the A6 e-tron, which in concept guise featured a dual-motor powertrain producing 350 kilowatts (470 horsepower) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Audi A6 e-tron Concept is powered by a 100-kilowatt-hour battery enabling a WLTP driving range of 435 miles (700 km). Audi also revealed that the battery can charge at up to 270 kilowatts, adding 186 miles (300 km) of range in 10 minutes.

The Audi RS6 e-tron is expected to be unveiled sometime in 2024, after the A6 e-tron and the A6 Avant e-tron wagon will make their debuts in late 2023 and 2024, respectively.