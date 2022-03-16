Almost a year after the unveiling of the A6 e-tron Concept at Auto Shanghai 2021, Audi is following up with the wagon version of the large premium electric car.

Unveiled during the company's 2022 Annual Media Conference, the Audi A6 Avant e-tron Concept previews a future production model that will be part of the brand's A6 Luxury Class. More specifically, Audi says that what you see here is really close to what its customers will be able to order in the near future.

As with the A6 e-tron Concept sedan (technically a Sportback), the Avant version is built on the EV-dedicated Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture developed under Audi's leadership together with Porsche. The electric wagon has similar dimensions to the current A6/A7 models, measuring 195.3 inches (4.96 meters) in length, 77.1 inches (1.96 m) in width, and 56.7 inches (1.44 m) in height.

When it comes to styling, the Avant looks identical to the sedan up to the C-pillar, with a taller and longer wagon roof following after that to create more luggage space and (presumably) increased headroom for rear passengers. At the back, the OLED taillights stretching the entire width of the vehicle are very similar to those of the sedan, as is the rear bumper.

"With the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept, we are offering a completely tangible look at future production models on our new PPE technology platform. We're not just electrifying the Avant's successful 45-year history. What we want most of all is to use technical skill to add an exclamation point. In particular, this includes powerful 800 volt technology, 270 kW of charging capacity, and a WLTP range of up to 700 kilometers (435 miles)." Oliver Hoffmann, Audi Board Member for Technical Development

Unsurprisingly, the above numbers are identical to those announced for the A6 e-tron Concept sedan, as is the 100 kWh capacity of the battery.

Thanks to the 800-volt electrical architecture enabling high charging speeds, the Avant can take in enough energy in just 10 minutes at a DC fast-charging station to drive about 186 miles (300 km). Charging the A6 Avant e-tron Concept's battery from 5 to 80% takes less than 25 minutes.

This particular concept features a dual-motor AWD powertrain with 350 kW (469 hp) of total output and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, but production models will also get single-motor RWD variants offering increased efficiency and range. Audi also says that the top model of the future A6 Luxury Class will sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 4 seconds, with only minor differences between the sedan and the Avant.

Aerodynamics played a key role in developing the A6 Avant e-tron Concept, with the vehicle achieving a drag coefficient of 0.25, only 0.02 units above the sedan. This is said to contribute to lower energy consumption and extended range.

Audi will start rolling out the first production vehicles built on the PPE platform starting in 2023. We don't get a launch timeline for the A6 Avant e-tron, but a wagon body style will be part of the A6 Luxury Class lineup.