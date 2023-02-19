2023 is not an easy year for enthusiasts of electric, high-performance Audi models, as the cars are getting more expensive but do not bring any range or power improvements, as compared to previous years.

According to the official EPA data, the Combined range in the 2023 model year version of the Audi e-tron S and Audi e-tron S Sportback with 20-inch wheels is respectively 208 miles (335 km) and 212 miles (341 km), just like in 2022.

That's not good news, considering that this tri-motor beast never had an abundance of range, despite a 95-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery. By the way, the standard dual motor e-tron has several more miles of range in the 2023 model year version.

In 2023, there is also no rating for a 21-inch version of the car, but we assume that if someone would opt for the optional 22-inch wheels, the range drop would be quite substantial, just like indicated for the 2022 model year below:

According to the EPA, the energy consumption of both cars is roughly 450-460 watt-hours per mile, including charging losses. That's one of the highest values and the answer as to why the range in the EPA test is just 208-212 miles.

On the other hand, let's recall that we are talking about a tri-motor, large SUV with an output of 370 kilowatts (kW), which can accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds.

2023 Audi e-tron S 20-inch

2023 Audi e-tron S 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 208 miles (335 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi (287 Wh/km)

72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi (291 Wh/km)

75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback 20-inch

2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 212 miles (341 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi (287 Wh/km)

78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km)

Prices

In terms of prices, the competitive position of the Audi e-tron S/Audi e-tron S Sportback worsened in 2023.

The performance-oriented e-tron is $3,400 more expensive, and another $100 bump is caused by the higher destination charge. To make things worse, there is no eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit. As a result, the effective price is more than $10,000 higher than in the case of the 2022 model year.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Audi e-tron S 20-inch $88,200 +$1,195 $89,395 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback 20-inch $90,800 +$1,195 $91,995

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Audi e-tron S 20-inch AWD 95 208 mi

(335 km) 4.3 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback 20-inch AWD 95 212 mi

(341 km) 4.3 130 mph

(209 km/h)

This is why we guess that the Audi e-tron S/e-tron S Sportback will fade, making space for the upcoming 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron. It will get a 114-kWh battery for more range (potentially 270 miles EPA), which alone would be a substantial change.