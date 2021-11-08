The performance "S" versions of the Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback models, recently introduced in the U.S., received official EPA range and efficiency ratings.

The entry-level versions, equipped with 20" wheels, can go respectively: 208 miles (335 km) and 212 miles (341 km).

However, with bigger wheels the range is roughly 13% lower, respectively: 181 miles (291 km) and 185 miles (298 km).

Please note that the rating for 21" and 22" wheels is common (probably adjusted to the 22"). There is also an error in the image (the first position should be "20in" instead of "21in").

Unfortunately, we must complain about the EPA, as its documents no longer show the City and Highway range ratings for new cars (2022 model year).

Overall, the e-tron S with three electric motors (two in the rear) is slightly less efficient than the dual motor e-tron:

All versions are equipped with the same 95 kWh battery (the total capacity).

Overall, the Audi e-tron "S" is among the least efficient vehicles on the market, below even the much bigger Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S with 21" wheels (see EV efficiency comparison - September 2021):

2022 Audi e-tron S 21": 63 MPGe: 535 Wh/mi (332 Wh/km)

2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback 21": 65 MPGe: 518 Wh/mi (322 Wh/km)

2022 Rivian R1T (21"): 70 MPGe: 481 Wh/mi (299 Wh/km)

2022 Rivian R1S (21"): 69 MPGe: 488 Wh/mi (304 Wh/km)

