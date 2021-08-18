Audi has announced the introduction of the performance "S" versions of the Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback models in the U.S.

The Audi e-tron S and Audi e-tron S Sportback are produced in Brussels, Belgium, alongside the standard e-trons, but so far were available only in Europe (since mid-2020).

In the U.S., the duo from the 2022 model year will enter the market in Fall 2021.

Audi e-tron S Audi e-tron S Sportback

The main difference between the "S" and "non-S" is the three-motor setup (all asynchronous motors): one in the front and two in the rear, instead of two motors (one per axle). This change allows Audi to not only offer higher power, but also torque vectoring for the rear wheels.

"Because the two rear motors are independent of one another, they can operate with the utmost precision and can help the driver power out of corners with the confidence of torque vectoring. In normal driving, the front motor remains off until it is needed." "When called upon, the front motor provides power, aids traction, and benefits the driver with brake-based torque vectoring that can activate within milliseconds of the e-tron S sensing wheel slip. This provides the confidence in both performance driving and driving in inclement conditions."

In terms of simple acceleration, the "S" is noticeably quicker and does 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds. However, the EPA Combined range rating will be a little bit lower than in the standard versions, 208 and 212 miles.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Audi e-tron AWD 95 222 mi

(357 km) 5.5 124 mph

(200 km/h) 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback AWD 95 218 mi

(351 km) 5.5 124 mph

(200 km/h) 2022 Audi e-tron S 20" AWD 95 208 mi

(335 km) 4.3 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback 20" AWD 95 212 mi

(341 km) 4.3 130 mph

(209 km/h)

According to the Autogefühl review from Summer 2020, the e-tron S/e-tron S Sportback are versions for enthusiasts.

Audi notes that not only was the performance were enhanced, but also the design:

"Nearly two inches wider than the e-tron and e-tron Sportback models, the e-tron S is the only Audi “S” model with wider bodywork than the standard model. Their front and rear bumpers have strong contours and large, expressive air curtains that set them apart from other e-tron models. Each front fender extends 0.9” wider than previous e-tron models; standard 20” wheels (9.0” wide) with all-season tires are tucked into each corner; 21” and 22” wheels with summer tires are available with the Black Optic package (both optional wheel packages are 10.5” wide)."

Prices of the three-motor Audi e-tron S are much higher than standard the e-tron, as the MSRP is $84,800 ($18,300 or some 27% more).

We guess that since the refreshed Tesla Model X is delayed, Audi might benefit from the expanded e-tron lineup. The company announced that by the end of 2021, it will have the largest offering of fully electric models of any automaker in the U.S. (including all versions of the e-tron, upcoming e-tron GT and Q4 e-tron).

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Audi e-tron $65,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $59,495 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback $69,100 +$1,095 $7,500 $62,695 2022 Audi e-tron S 20" $84,800 +$1,095 $7,500 $78,395 2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback 20" $87,400 +$1,095 $7,500 $80,995

Audi e-tron S equpement:

"Both the e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback can be equipped with Digital Matrix LED headlights as an option – another world first in mass production that Audi introduced with the e-tron Sportback in the fall of 2019. Each light is divided into 1.3 million pixels and can be controlled with great precision, which opens up many new functions. While drivers can select between five unique welcome and exit lighting graphics, additional features may be unlocked as U.S. regulations allow, including on-road lane markers and lightbeams that can dip around or below other cars. Matrix-design LED headlights come standard. Smart. Very smart.

Well-appointed, both e-tron S models come standard with a 12.3” virtual cockpit in addition to a dual-screen MMI display – 10.1” upper and 8.6” lower display. Technology comes en masse, with standard: 3D satellite navigation imagery via Google with a newly updated e-tron route planner

Predictive Traffic Light Information that can provide speed recommendations to maintain “green waves” as well as provide time to green

Integrated Toll Module built into the rearview mirror that is interoperable with all major tolling agencies in the U.S.

In-vehicle LTE-powered Wi-Fi for up to eight connected devices (requires subscription)

Topview camera

Traffic sign recognition

Audi active lane assist with turn assist

Audi pre sense front

Adaptive cruise assist

Audi phonebox with signal booster Optional are power soft-closing doors, dual-pane acoustic front side windows, intersection assist, and a head-up display. The interior is adorned with standard fine ash wood trim and 12-way diamond-stitched Valcona leather sport seats. Heated outboard rear Valcona leather seats come standard as well. The optional front Individual Contour Seat Package adds ventilation, massaging, passenger-side memory functions, and Valcona and Milano leather combination seating surfaces."

2022 Audi e-tron S and Audi e-tron S Sportback specs (US):

Range (all-electric)

Audi e-tron S EPA-estimated: 208 miles (335 km)

Audi e-tron S Sportback EPA-estimated: 212 miles (341 km)

95 kWh battery (86.5 kWh usable)

battery (86.5 kWh usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.3 seconds

top speed of 130 mph (209 km/h)

all-wheel drive

three asynchronous motors: one in the front and two in the rear

three asynchronous motors: one in the front and two in the rear peak system output of 370 kW (496hp) and 973 Nm (718 lb-ft) of torque in Boost Mode

320 kW (429hp) and 808 Nm (596 lb-ft) of torque in normal driving mode

320 kW (429hp) and 808 Nm (596 lb-ft) of torque in normal driving mode AC charging (on-board): single-phase 9.6 kW (standard); 0-100% in 10.5 hours

DC fast charging: 5-80% in under 30 minutes (up to 150 kW)

curb weight

Audi e-tron S EPA-estimated: 6,074 lb (2,755 kg)

Audi e-tron S Sportback EPA-estimated: 6,085 lb (2,760 kg)

Audi e-tron S EPA-estimated: 6,074 lb (2,755 kg) Audi e-tron S Sportback EPA-estimated: 6,085 lb (2,760 kg) towing capacity up to 3,300 lb (1,497 kg) with the towing package

Gallery: Audi e-tron S

14 Photos

Gallery: Audi e-tron S Sportback