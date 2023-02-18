The Audi e-tron quattro and e-tron Sportback quattro were the two first all-electric Audi models on the market in the United State. Let's take a look at the latest 2023 model year edition.
According to the official EPA data, both versions of the car are slightly more energy efficient, which translated into a higher range. Several more miles of EPA Combined range is not much and will likely not be noticed by an average driver, but it's a step in the right direction.
The 2023 Audi e-tron has an EPA Combined range of 226 miles (364 km), using the same 95-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery, which is 4 miles or 1.7 percent more than before.
The 2023 Audi e-tron Sportback has an EPA Combined range of 225 miles (362 km), which is 7 miles or 3.1 percent more than in 2022.
Nonetheless, the Audi e-tron duo remains one of the heaviest all-electric cars on the market, with one of the highest energy consumptions of roughly 432 watt-hour per mile (Wh/mi), including charging losses.
2023 Audi e-tron quattro 20-inch
|2023 Audi e-tron quattro 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
|Combined
City
Highway
|222 mi (357 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)
78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km)
79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)
2023 Audi e-tron Sportback quattro 20-inch
|2023 Audi e-tron Sportback quattro 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
|Combined
City
Highway
|218 mi (351 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km)
77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi (272 Wh/km)
80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)
Prices
The bad news is that the 2023 model year Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback are $4,900 more expensive than before. On top of that, the destination charge increased by $100, and the duo is no longer eligible for the federal tax credit of $7,500.
If we sum it up, it turns out that the effective cost increased quite significantly to respectively $71,995 and $75,195. Previously it was closer to $60,000.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 Audi e-tron quattro 20-inch
|$70,800
|+$1,195
|$71,995
|2023 Audi e-tron Sportback quattro 20-inch
|$74,000
|+$1,195
|$75,195
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2023 Audi e-tron quattro 20-inch
|AWD
|95
|222 mi
(357 km)
|5.5
|124 mph
(200 km/h)
|2023 Audi e-tron Sportback quattro 20-inch
|AWD
|95
|218 mi
(351 km)
|5.5
|124 mph
(200 km/h)
Considering more competition on the market right now (more all-electric SUV models and less expensive Tesla Model X), Audi will have to introduce something new.
This new thing will be the upcoming Audi Q8 e-tron, with a larger, 114 kWh battery. We recently had an opportunity to check out the top-of-the-line SQ8 e-tron version, which is expected to get significantly more range.