The Audi e-tron quattro and e-tron Sportback quattro were the two first all-electric Audi models on the market in the United State. Let's take a look at the latest 2023 model year edition.

According to the official EPA data, both versions of the car are slightly more energy efficient, which translated into a higher range. Several more miles of EPA Combined range is not much and will likely not be noticed by an average driver, but it's a step in the right direction.

The 2023 Audi e-tron has an EPA Combined range of 226 miles (364 km), using the same 95-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery, which is 4 miles or 1.7 percent more than before.

The 2023 Audi e-tron Sportback has an EPA Combined range of 225 miles (362 km), which is 7 miles or 3.1 percent more than in 2022.

Nonetheless, the Audi e-tron duo remains one of the heaviest all-electric cars on the market, with one of the highest energy consumptions of roughly 432 watt-hour per mile (Wh/mi), including charging losses.

2023 Audi e-tron quattro 20-inch

2023 Audi e-tron quattro 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 222 mi (357 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km)

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

2023 Audi e-tron Sportback quattro 20-inch

2023 Audi e-tron Sportback quattro 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 218 mi (351 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km)

77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi (272 Wh/km)

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)

Prices

The bad news is that the 2023 model year Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback are $4,900 more expensive than before. On top of that, the destination charge increased by $100, and the duo is no longer eligible for the federal tax credit of $7,500.

If we sum it up, it turns out that the effective cost increased quite significantly to respectively $71,995 and $75,195. Previously it was closer to $60,000.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Audi e-tron quattro 20-inch $70,800 +$1,195 $71,995 2023 Audi e-tron Sportback quattro 20-inch $74,000 +$1,195 $75,195

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Audi e-tron quattro 20-inch AWD 95 222 mi

(357 km) 5.5 124 mph

(200 km/h) 2023 Audi e-tron Sportback quattro 20-inch AWD 95 218 mi

(351 km) 5.5 124 mph

(200 km/h)

Considering more competition on the market right now (more all-electric SUV models and less expensive Tesla Model X), Audi will have to introduce something new.

This new thing will be the upcoming Audi Q8 e-tron, with a larger, 114 kWh battery. We recently had an opportunity to check out the top-of-the-line SQ8 e-tron version, which is expected to get significantly more range.