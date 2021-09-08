Audi Q4 e-tron was one of several new models recently tested by the Euro NCAP. Without surprise, it received an overall rating of five stars.

However, the thing that caught our attention is how it stands against other MEB-based models of similar size - the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq iV, evaluated in April. They are also five-star EVs.

As it turns out, the Adult Occupant and Child Occupant are almost exactly the same for all three cars.

In the Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist categories, the Audi Q4 e-tron is worse than the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq iV. The 5-10% difference in the Vulnerable Road Users category is something that Audi might want to double-check.

Here are the detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 93 percent (VW ID.4: 93%; Skoda Enyaq iV: 94%)

Child Occupant - 89 percent (VW ID.4: 89%; Skoda Enyaq iV: 89%)

Vulnerable Road Users - 66 percent (VW ID.4: 76%; Skoda Enyaq iV: 71%)

Safety Assist - 80 percent (VW ID.4: 85%; Skoda Enyaq iV: 82%)

Anyway, the Audi Q4 e-tron is one of the safest electric models on the market, with some potential for improvements.

See all details here.

Crash tests include: