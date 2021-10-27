Today, the EPA updated its website with the official range and efficiency ratings for the 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. The range numbers - already known since June - barely exceed 200 miles.

Here are the EPA results:

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo - 215 miles (346 km)

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo - 215 miles (346 km)

Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo - 204 miles (328 km)

Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo - 202 miles (325 km)

That comes in contrast to InsideEVs' own 70 mph range tests that revealed about a quarter higher range values - the Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo noted 246 miles (396 km), while the Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo was able to cover up to almost 252 miles (405 km).

Unfortunately, the EPA's documents lack the City and Highway range ratings, that were previously included (up until this year, when sometimes they are not).

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 215 mi

(346 km) 4.8 137 mph

(220 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 215 mi

(346 km) 3.9 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 204 mi

(328 km) 3.1 155 mph

(250 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 202 mi

(325 km) 2.7 155 mph

(250 km/h)

The overall energy consumption (including charging losses) of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo usually stands at 443-468 Wh/mile (276-291 Wh/km).

2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 215 mi (346 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi (276 Wh/km)

76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi (276 Wh/km)

77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi (272 Wh/km)

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 215 mi (346 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 204 mi (328 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi (291 Wh/km)

72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi (291 Wh/km)

72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi (291 Wh/km)

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo