The rumors about the wireless charging option in the upcoming Genesis GV60 model were true, as WiTricity confirms that its patented technology is seeing its first availability as factory-installed equipment in a fully electric vehicle.

Initially only in South Korea, where the car was recently introduced. The Hyundai Motor Group has demonstrated the technology at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and soon is expected to start to selling it.

WiTricity CEO Alex Gruzen said:

“We’re thrilled to see our technology in a new luxury EV like the GV60. This is truly a watershed moment with Hyundai at the forefront of technology solutions that enable a better driving experience. We expect it won’t be long until all car manufacturers include wireless charging for their customers.”

Initially, the Genesis GV60 is offered only in South Korea with a single 77.4 kWh battery option, starting at 63,793,499 KRW ($53,397) in the RWD version. The AWD version cost 5,000,000 KRW ($4,185) more, while the Performance version 10,500,000 KRW ($8,788) more.

We assume that the wireless charging option will be 11 kW (in-line with the J2954 wireless charging standard) as this is the power output of the onboard charger. The customer will have to install the ground assembly pad in a garage/parking space.

WiTricity hopes that the wireless charging in the future will be used also for the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) power and dynamic charging (to power vehicles in motion) applications, as well as for the autonomous vehicles.

Genesis GV60 specs: