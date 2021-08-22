The recently revealed all-electric Genesis GV60 might be one of the first models with a wireless charging system right from the factory.

The company did not announce any technical details yet, but according to Green Car Reports, the wireless charging option will be launched next year - initially as part of a test or pilot program in South Korea.

The main point of a wireless charging system is to improve the convenience of home charging by removing the necessity of plugging in and out. Charging a car starts automatically when a vehicle equipped with a receiver pad parks over a ground assembly pad.

In premium/luxury vehicles it might be worth trying, but the outcome is not certain. A few aftermarket wireless charging options that were available for some models so far have not attracted too many customers.

Anyway, WiTricity is expected to be Hyundai Motor Group's supplier of wireless charging. The group has already shown some concepts with WiTricity's tech in the past.

The power output of home wireless charging will probably be 7 or 11 kW. At least that's the typical values in the new J2954 wireless charging standard released in October 2020.

The efficiency of the wireless charging over a 10-inch (250-mm) ground clearance is expected at 94%. WiTricity's website says that the overall efficiency will be similar as in the case of conventional methods:

"Remember, we’re dealing with electricity here, and it needs to be respected. Both wireless and plug-in charges have functional blocks to protect your home and vehicle, and those blocks prevent any charging from being 100% efficient. Most Level 2 chargers are between 89-94% efficient, and so is the wireless charging built on WiTricity’s technology."

However, the biggest question is the cost of the system, which might far exceed the cost of a J1772 plug-in home charging station.