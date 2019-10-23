WiTricity, a wireless power transfer specialist, announced licensing and technology transfer agreements with Green Power, which gears up for wireless charging of electric vehicles in South Korea.

Green Power is already engaged in wireless charging systems of vehicles from 1 to 300 kW, but not yet in electric cars, which might be possible using 11 kW WiTricity DRIVE 11 system.

As we can see in the image above, WiTricity's wireless charging was already demonstrated in South Korea with Hyundai Kona Electric, but it's probably still too early to judge that such an option is coming.

"WiTricity, the industry pioneer in wireless power transfer over distance, has entered into licensing and technology transfer agreements with Green Power, a leading South Korea-based supplier of power electronics and high power wireless charging systems for various applications. The agreements allow Green Power to leverage WiTricity's innovative technology and reference designs for wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging systems." "Green Power will base its product offerings on WiTricity's DRIVE 11 reference designs, which deliver 11 kW of power at efficiency and speeds that match or exceed conventional plug-in EV chargers, creating a delightful user experience with no compromises."

According to the press release, the wireless charging systems awaits SAE, ISO/IEC and GB (China) standardization. When the industry finally approves it, we can expect that the market will take off.

"WiTricity’s DRIVE 11 reference designs will comply with the upcoming SAE, ISO/IEC and GB (China) global standards. Standardization provides the foundation for the dramatic growth of the wireless charging ecosystem by making interoperability a reality. OEMs, Tier 1 & 2 suppliers and infrastructure suppliers can come to market with the confidence that their standards-compliant products will work reliably together."

Jung G. Cho, CEO of Green Power said:

“We expect wireless charging to become a key feature and a catalyst to the growth of the EV market.” Green Power aims to be a leading supplier of wireless charging infrastructure. “We are proud to cooperate with WiTricity and leverage WiTricity’s patented technology to bring these EV wireless charging systems to market as quickly as possible.”

Alex Gruzen, CEO, WiTricity said:

"We are excited about the progress we’re making in South Korea – it’s a strategic market for EV adoption with leading global automakers. Green Power brings extensive knowledge and expertise in wireless power transfer systems, including success delivering research prototypes for EV charging. This agreement recognizes the importance of WiTricity’s intellectual property, technology and know-how for commercialization of wireless charging.”

See WiTricity's DRIVE 11 specs here (pdf)