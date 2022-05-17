The 2023 Genesis GV60 electric SUV goes on sale today in the US with a starting MSRP of $58,890, excluding $1,090 freight.

Based on the E-GMP EV platform just like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the Genesis GV60 will be offered in two packages in the United States, both featuring dual-motor AWD powertrains and a 77.4 kWh battery—the single motor RWD model available in Korea will not come stateside.

The 2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD starting at $58,890 features a 160-kW (214-hp) motor on the rear axle and a 74-kW (99-hp) motor on the front, providing a total output of 234 kW (314 hp) and a combined torque of 446 lb-ft (605 Nm). Genesis hasn't announced the EPA-estimated range, but the GV60 Advanced AWD is rated at 249 miles (400 km) in Korea.

Standard features for this model include the entire suite of available safety and advanced driver assistance systems, Connected Care, Face Connect (face recognition), a 12.3-inch digital cluster and navigation system, Crystal Sphere shift-by-wire gear selector that doubles as a source of ambient lighting when the vehicle is turned off, vehicle-to-load charging, Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio, and more.

Gallery: Genesis GV60 Official Images

15 Photos

Priced at $67,890, the 2023 GV60 Performance AWD adds a more powerful front electric motor (160 kW/214 hp) for a grand total of 320 kW (429 hp) and 446 lb-ft (605 Nm) of torque. The model also offers Boost Mode, which takes the maximum output up to 483 hp for short bursts, nappa leather seating surfaces, the Ergo Motion massaging driver's seat, 21-inch wheels, and Genesis Digital Key 2 with Apple and Android compatibility.

The EPA-estimated range for this model isn't available either, but the Korean-spec Genesis GV60 Performance AWD covers 228 miles (368 km) on a full charge.

Initially, the 2023 Genesis GV60 will only be sold at select retailers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. For the US launch, Genesis has also announced an agreement with Electrify America to offer three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase.

This will give 2023 GV60 owners access to ultra-fast charging on Electrify America's coast-to-coast charging network, with the stations being easy to locate via the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps. The former also offers EV specific features such as Off Peak Charge Management, Schedule Climate Control and Start/Stop charging remotely.

The GV60 is the first step towards full electrification for the Genesis brand. The Electrified G80 sedan will also launch in the US this summer, followed by the Electrified GV70 SUV later this year. The latter will be made at Hyundai Motor Group's plant in Montgomery, Alabama.