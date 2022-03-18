Kia reports 221,152 car sales globally in February, which is 4.7% more than a year ago. During the first two months of the year, sales exceeded 434,000, which is almost on par with the result in 2021.

Meanwhile, last month, EV6 wholesale sales (closely related to production) amounted to 6,806, which is one of the highest monthly results so far, but without any breakthrough. Out of that, 1,706 fell on South Korea and 5,100 for export.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales), unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

Cumulatively, the company produced more than 42,000 EV6. Most (almost 30,000) were exported.

Kia EV6 electric car sales (wholesale sales) – February 2022

At the same time, the manufacturer reports also 4,496 retail sales of the Kia EV6 outside of South Korea in February (a new record) - including 2,301 in Europe and 2,125 in the US (the first month of deliveries). 34 units were sold in Canada, according to Kia.

We are cautiously optimistic that Kia will be able to gradually increase production of the EV6 later this year, beyond the 6-month average of 6,000+ units.

Retail sales of the Soul EV and Niro EV outside of South Korea amounted to respectively 575 and 5,014 (we don't have numbers for Kia's home market).

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.

retails sales outside South Korea Total: at least 11,791 (up 221% year-over-year) or 5.3% of the total volume

The Kia EV6 is Kia's first E-GMP-based model, launched in the second half of 2021. Soon, it will be joined by a sporty EV6 GT version.

In 2023 the company would like to introduce the Kia EV9 flagship SUV model. By 2027, a total of 14 new all-electric Kia models to be introduced.