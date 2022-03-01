Kia America reports 49,182 car sales in the US in February, which is a 2.3% increase year-over-year.

Last month, the South Korean brand started sales of the all-new Kia EV6 model, which right away reached 2,125 units. That's a really good result that represented 4.3% of the total volume.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids. What we do know is that in recent months, the Kia Niro EV sales oscillated around 1,000 per month.

In general, with the launch of the EV6, Kia's electrification takes off quickly and the manufacturer says that February 2022 is the new record month. Last month, xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) share amounted to 13% (or about 6,400).

"Monthly highlights include sales of Kia’s EV models marking their best-ever monthly performance and shattering the previous record set in September 2021 by 181-percent. In addition, sales of the Niro line of electrified crossovers saw a 40-percent increase over the model line’s best-ever February sales total set in 2017."

The Kia EV6 is available in several versions, but initially, the company is delivering the limited First Edition trim.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" $40,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $34,615 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" $47,000 +$1,215 $7,500 $40,715 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" $50,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,615 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" $51,200 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,915 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" $55,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $49,615 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" $58,500 +$1,215 $7,500 $52,215

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" RWD 58 232 mi

(373 km) 8.0 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" AWD 77.4 265 mi*

(426 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values