The latest range test of the Kia EV6 rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version, performed by Bjørn Nyland in cold weather conditions (around 2-5°C), reveals an advantage over the all-wheel-drive (AWD) version.

According to the video, at 90 km/h (56 mph), the car was able to achieve a range of about 445 km (277 miles). The energy consumption was 166 Wh/km (267 Wh/mile). For reference, the WLTP rating of the car is about 528 km (328 miles).

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased by almost 50% to 248 Wh/km (399 Wh/mile). The range was estimated at 298 km (185 miles).

Bjørn Nyland's 90 km/h range test usually runs until low state-of-charge as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero" (0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appear on the display). The cars still have some reserve at that point. The full range is calculated based on the remaining state-of-charge.

The 120 km/h test is an estimation of range, based on energy consumption and estimated battery capacity (from the 90 km/h test or previous tests).

Kia EV6 (RWD, 77.4 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 445 km (277 miles)

energy consumption of 166 Wh/km (267 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 73.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 5°C

19" Nokian R3 (235/55-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 298 km (185 miles) ; down 33%

; down 33% energy consumption of 248 Wh/km (399 Wh/mile); up 49%

used battery capacity: 73.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 2°C

19" Nokian R3 (235/55-19)

Compared to the previously tested Kia EV6 GT-Line (AWD), in similar conditions, the RWD version has almost 11% more range at 90 km/h (56 mph) and almost 9% more range at 120 km/h (75 mph).

It's not a groundbreaking difference, but clearly, the RWD version is more efficient and should offer a slightly higher range than the AWD version.

Kia EV6 GT-Line (AWD, 77.4 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 402 km (250 miles)

energy consumption of 180 Wh/km (290 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 72.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 1°C

19" Nokian R3 (235/55-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: