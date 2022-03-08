The latest range test of the Kia EV6 rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version, performed by Bjørn Nyland in cold weather conditions (around 2-5°C), reveals an advantage over the all-wheel-drive (AWD) version.

According to the video, at 90 km/h (56 mph), the car was able to achieve a range of about 445 km (277 miles). The energy consumption was 166 Wh/km (267 Wh/mile). For reference, the WLTP rating of the car is about 528 km (328 miles).

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased by almost 50% to 248 Wh/km (399 Wh/mile). The range was estimated at 298 km (185 miles).

Bjørn Nyland's 90 km/h range test usually runs until low state-of-charge as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero" (0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appear on the display). The cars still have some reserve at that point. The full range is calculated based on the remaining state-of-charge.

The 120 km/h test is an estimation of range, based on energy consumption and estimated battery capacity (from the 90 km/h test or previous tests).

Kia EV6 (RWD, 77.4 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

  • range of 445 km (277 miles)
  • energy consumption of 166 Wh/km (267 Wh/mile)
  • used battery capacity: 73.9 kWh (estimated)
  • temperature of 5°C
  • 19" Nokian R3 (235/55-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

  • range of 298 km (185 miles); down 33%
  • energy consumption of 248 Wh/km (399 Wh/mile); up 49%
  • used battery capacity: 73.9 kWh (estimated)
  • temperature of 2°C
  • 19" Nokian R3 (235/55-19)

Compared to the previously tested Kia EV6 GT-Line (AWD), in similar conditions, the RWD version has almost 11% more range at 90 km/h (56 mph) and almost 9% more range at 120 km/h (75 mph).

It's not a groundbreaking difference, but clearly, the RWD version is more efficient and should offer a slightly higher range than the AWD version.

Kia EV6 GT-Line (AWD, 77.4 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

  • range of 402 km (250 miles)
  • energy consumption of 180 Wh/km (290 Wh/mile)
  • used battery capacity: 72.4 kWh (estimated)
  • temperature of 1°C
  • 19" Nokian R3 (235/55-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

  • range of 274 km (170 miles); down 32%
  • energy consumption of 274 Wh/km (441 Wh/mile); up 52%
  • used battery capacity: 72.4 kWh (estimated)
  • temperature of 1°C
  • 19" Nokian R3 (235/55-19)

More about Kia

kia ev9 flagship suv 2023 Kia Confirms EV9 Flagship SUV Coming In 2023
kia 2030 roadmap ev transition Kia Presents 2030 Roadmap With Accelerated EV Transition Targets
Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com