Kia Amercia and Electrify America announced a partnership to provide new Kia EV6 buyers with 1,000 kWh of complimentary EV charging/energy at any Electrify America station across the US.

The EV6 is available with 58.0 kWh or 77.4 kWh battery. The 1,000 kWh credit is equivalent to (respectively): 17 and 13 full cycles. Of course, fast charging is rarely a full cycle. Assuming it runs from 20-80% state-of-charge, it would be close to respectively 29 and 22 sessions. A good thing to have.

According to the manufacturer, EV6 owners will be able to drive at no charging cost up to 3,500 to 4,000 miles (5,632-6,436 km), depending on the vehicle model and various conditions.

The access to the free charging credits will be possible through the Electrify America mobile app.

"An enrollment code for the app is provided through the owner’s portal or the Kia Access App after the EV6 owner enrolls into Kia Connect, the brand’s robust in-car telematics system."

Owners will have three years from the date of purchase to use the 1,000 kWh of complimentary charging.

Kia says that the 77.4 kWh battery version of the EV6 can recharge from 10 to 80% state-of-charge in under 18 minutes at a 350 kW (800 V) charger (in optimum conditions).

Many other manufacturers also developed some types of bonuses related to charging at Electrify America infrastructure.

The list of Electrify America's DC fast charging agreements with manufacturers (as of the day of announcement - might be different now):