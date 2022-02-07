About two weeks ago, Kia officially announced US pricing of the Kia EV6 model, which is available in several versions. In this post, we will focus on the EV-related specs of particular versions and compare them to each other.

The base version of the car - EV6 Light, comes with a small 58.0 kWh battery and RWD. The Wind and GT-Line trims are offered with a 77.4 kWh battery and with a choice of RWD or AWD powertrain. There is also a limited First Edition (basically a better-equipped version of the car with a 77.4 kWh battery and AWD).

In the future, there will also be a GT version, which will have more power for better acceleration - from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds or so.

Big vs small battery

The entry-level Kia EV6 Light starts at an MSRP of $40,900, but after the DST and deducting federal tax credit, the starting point can effectively be $34,615.

Its 58.0 kWh battery translated into an EPA range of 232 miles (373 km). According to the manufacturer, the pack has a nominal voltage of 522.7 V and weighs about 816 lbs (370 kg). It can deliver up to 195 kW of power, while the DC fast charging is limited to 180 kW.

When switching to the Wind trim (at a cost of $6,100), in the RWD version, the battery capacity increases by a third to 77.4 kWh. The EPA range increases accordingly to 310 miles (499 km). The bigger battery has a nominal voltage of 697 V, can deliver up to 253 kW, while its DC fast charging is limited to 240 kW. The battery pack weight is 1052 lbs (477 kg).

But that's not the only difference. The Wind RWD has more power (168 kW or 34% more) for a bit quicker acceleration (7.2 seconds vs 8.0 seconds).

The car also gets the V2L power export feature (up to 1.9 kW, up to 1.1 kW when charging an EV) as standard, while the Light trim does not get it even as an option.

Another difference is towing capability - the entry-level version can't tow. The Wind RWD (and other trims) can tow up to 2300 lbs (1043 kg).

Charging-wise, both cars appear to be the same with a 10.9 kW onboard charger and 10-80% DC fast charging in as low as 18 minutes (at an ultra-fast charger).

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 77.4 kWh 33.4% 58 kWh EPA Range Combined 310 mi

(499 km) 33.6% 232 mi

(373 km) Specs 0-60 mph 7.2 s -10% 8 s Top speed 115 mph

(185 km/h) 0% 115 mph

(185 km/h) Peak power 168 kW 34.4% 125 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km) 0% 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km) City 134 MPGe: 251 Wh/mi (156 Wh/km) -1.5% 136 MPGe: 248 Wh/mi (154 Wh/km) Highway 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km) 1% 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km) Charging AC On-board charger: 10.9 kW

Info: 10-100% SOC in 7 h and 10 min On-board charger: 10.9 kW

Info: 10-100% SOC in 5 h and 50 min DC Peak charging power: 240 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC added in 18 minutes Peak charging power: 180 kW Weight, Payload and Towing Curb weight (est.) 4299 lbs (1950 kg) 7.1% 4014 lbs (1821 kg) Total weight (GVWR) 5335 lbs (2420 kg) 6.6% 5004 lbs (2270 kg) Towing 2300 lbs (1043 kg) Not available Prices MSRP $47,000 14.9% $40,900 Dest. Charge +$1,215 +$1,215 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $40,715 17.6% $34,615

AWD vs RWD

If the Long Range version of the Kia EV6 is not enough, one might consider a more advanced, dual-motor all-wheel-drive version. It increases the price by $3,900.

The increase of system power to 239 kW (peak) allows it to accelerate 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds, but it decreases EPA range by almost 12% to 274 miles (441 km).

All of the motors in the Kia EV6 are Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSM). To improve efficiency, the front motor in the E-GMP platform can be physically disconnected from the wheels.

This version is slightly heavier, but we have not noticed any other substantial differences in the EV specs.

[B] Drive AWD RWD Battery 77.4 kWh 0% 77.4 kWh EPA Range Combined 274 mi

(441 km) -11.6% 310 mi

(499 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.1 s -29.2% 7.2 s Top speed 117 mph

(188 km/h) 1.7% 115 mph

(185 km/h) Peak power 239 kW 42.3% 168 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km) -10.3% 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km) City 116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km) -13.4% 134 MPGe: 251 Wh/mi (156 Wh/km) Highway 94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km) -6.9% 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km) Charging AC On-board charger: 10.9 kW

Info: 10-100% SOC in 7 h and 10 min On-board charger: 10.9 kW

Info: 10-100% SOC in 7 h and 10 min DC Peak charging power: 240 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC added in 18 minutes Peak charging power: 240 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC added in 18 minutes Weight, Payload and Towing Curb weight (est.) 4539 lbs (2059 kg) 5.6% 4299 lbs (1950 kg) Total weight (GVWR) 5556 lbs (2520 kg) 4.1% 5335 lbs (2420 kg) Towing 2300 lbs (1043 kg) 0% 2300 lbs (1043 kg) Prices MSRP $50,900 8.3% $47,000 Dest. Charge +$1,215 +$1,215 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $44,615 9.6% $40,715

Below we listed most of the data that we could find for a more detailed comparison.

Kia EV6 in brief

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" $40,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $34,615 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" $47,000 +$1,215 $7,500 $40,715 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" $50,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,615 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" $51,200 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,915 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" $55,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $49,615 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" $58,500 +$1,215 $7,500 $52,215

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" RWD 58 232 mi

(373 km) 8.0 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" AWD 77.4 265 mi*

(426 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h)

Kia EV6 specs

EV6 Light RWD SR 19" (58.0 kWh / RWD):

EPA range: 232 miles (373 km)

58.0 kWh battery

Nominal voltage: 522.7 V

111.2 Ah cells,

Battery power: 195 kW

Energy density: 618 Wh/l (cell), 212.9 Wh/L (pack)

Battery weight: 816 lbs (370 kg)

battery Nominal voltage: 522.7 V 111.2 Ah cells, Battery power: 195 kW Energy density: 618 Wh/l (cell), 212.9 Wh/L (pack) Battery weight: 816 lbs (370 kg) 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 8.0 seconds

top speed of 115 mph (185 km/h)

rear-wheel drive

125 kW and 350 Nm AC

Synchronous Permanent Magnet Motor

Synchronous Permanent Magnet Motor AC charging: 10.9 kW on-board charger

10-100% SOC in 5 hours and 50 minutes (240V / 48A)

10-100% SOC in 5 hours and 50 minutes (240V / 48A) DC fast charging: up to 180 kW

10-80% charge in under 18 minutes (using 800V ultra-fast charger)

10-80% charge in under 18 minutes (using 800V ultra-fast charger) Weight: 4,017 lbs. curb and 5,004 lbs. GVWR

Towing: No

EV6 Wind/GT-Line RWD LR 19" (77.4 kWh / RWD):

EPA range: 310 miles (499 km)

77.4 kWh battery

Nominal voltage: 697 V

111.2 Ah cells,

Battery power: 253 kW

Energy density: 618 Wh/l (cell), 229.4 Wh/L (pack)

Battery weight: 1052 lbs (477 kg)

battery Nominal voltage: 697 V 111.2 Ah cells, Battery power: 253 kW Energy density: 618 Wh/l (cell), 229.4 Wh/L (pack) Battery weight: 1052 lbs (477 kg) 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 7.2 seconds

top speed of 115 mph (185 km/h)

rear-wheel drive

168 kW and 350 Nm rear motor

AC Synchronous Permanent Magnet Motor

AC Synchronous Permanent Magnet Motor AC charging: 10.9 kW on-board charger

10-100% SOC in 7 hours and 10 minutes (240V / 48A)

10-100% SOC in 7 hours and 10 minutes (240V / 48A) DC fast charging: up to 240 kW

10-80% charge in under 18 minutes (using 800V ultra-fast charger)

Nearly 70 miles added in less than 5 minutes

10-80% charge in under 18 minutes (using 800V ultra-fast charger) Nearly 70 miles added in less than 5 minutes Weight:

Wind: 4,299-4,398 lbs. curb and 5,335 lbs. GVWR

GT-Line: 4,255 lbs. curb and 5,335 lbs. GVWR

Wind: 4,299-4,398 lbs. curb and 5,335 lbs. GVWR GT-Line: 4,255 lbs. curb and 5,335 lbs. GVWR Towing: 2,300 lbs. (w/Brake)

EV6 Wind/GT-Line AWD LR 19" (77.4 kWh / AWD):

EPA range: 274 miles (441 km)

77.4 kWh battery

Nominal voltage: 697 V

111.2 Ah cells,

Battery power: 253 kW

Energy density: 618 Wh/l (cell), 229.4 Wh/L (pack)

Battery weight: 1052 lbs (477 kg)

battery Nominal voltage: 697 V 111.2 Ah cells, Battery power: 253 kW Energy density: 618 Wh/l (cell), 229.4 Wh/L (pack) Battery weight: 1052 lbs (477 kg) 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.1 seconds

top speed of 117 mph (188 km/h)

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output of 239 kW and 605 Nm rear motor

160 kW rear motor and 70 kW front motor

AC Synchronous Permanent Magnet Motor

160 kW rear motor and 70 kW front motor AC Synchronous Permanent Magnet Motor AC charging: 10.9 kW on-board charger

10-100% SOC in 7 hours and 10 minutes (240V / 48A)

10-100% SOC in 7 hours and 10 minutes (240V / 48A) DC fast charging: up to 240 kW

10-80% charge in under 18 minutes (using 800V ultra-fast charger)

Nearly 70 miles added in less than 5 minutes

10-80% charge in under 18 minutes (using 800V ultra-fast charger) Nearly 70 miles added in less than 5 minutes Weight:

Wind: 4,539-4,661 lbs. curb and 5,556 lbs. GVWR

GT-Line: 4,539-4,661 lbs. curb and 5,556 lbs. GVWR

Wind: 4,539-4,661 lbs. curb and 5,556 lbs. GVWR GT-Line: 4,539-4,661 lbs. curb and 5,556 lbs. GVWR Towing: 2,300 lbs. (w/Brake)

EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" (77.4 kWh / AWD):

Expected EPA range: 265 miles (426 km)

77.4 kWh battery

Nominal voltage: 697 V

111.2 Ah cells,

Battery power: 253 kW

Energy density: 618 Wh/l (cell), 229.4 Wh/L (pack)

Battery weight: 1052 lbs (477 kg)

battery Nominal voltage: 697 V 111.2 Ah cells, Battery power: 253 kW Energy density: 618 Wh/l (cell), 229.4 Wh/L (pack) Battery weight: 1052 lbs (477 kg) 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.1 seconds

top speed of 117 mph (188 km/h)

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output of 239 kW and 605 Nm rear motor

160 kW rear motor and 70 kW front motor

AC Synchronous Permanent Magnet Motor

160 kW rear motor and 70 kW front motor AC Synchronous Permanent Magnet Motor AC charging: 10.9 kW on-board charger

10-100% SOC in 7 hours and 10 minutes (240V / 48A)

10-100% SOC in 7 hours and 10 minutes (240V / 48A) DC fast charging: up to 240 kW

10-80% charge in under 18 minutes (using 800V ultra-fast charger)

Nearly 70 miles added in less than 5 minutes

10-80% charge in under 18 minutes (using 800V ultra-fast charger) Nearly 70 miles added in less than 5 minutes Weight:

First Edition: 4,539-4,661 lbs. curb and 5,556 lbs. GVWR

First Edition: 4,539-4,661 lbs. curb and 5,556 lbs. GVWR Towing: 2,300 lbs. (w/Brake)

EV6 GT (77.4 kWh / AWD): coming later



expected EPA range: N/A

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds

77.4 kWh battery

battery dual motor all-wheel drive

system output of 430 kW and 740 Nm of torque

270 kW rear motor and 160 kW front motor

AC Synchronous Permanent Magnet Motor

Common specs:

800V battery system

Lithium Ion Polymer Battery (LIPO)

NCM 811 (Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese) chemistry

Lithium Ion Polymer Battery (LIPO) NCM 811 (Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese) chemistry vehicle-to-load (V2L) function (power export up to 1.9 kW) - not available on Light trim

charging another vehicle at up to 1.1 kW

charging another vehicle at up to 1.1 kW Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)

2022 Kia EV6 specs (US)

