Kia announced pricing for the 2022 Kia EV6 model in the U.S. market, where sales should start soon. According to Kia, the EV6 will be sold in all 50 states. The first cars are expected to "arrive in dealerships in the upcoming weeks."

Similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, there will be two battery versions - 58.0 kWh (only RWD) and 77.4 kWh (RWD and AWD versions).

The South Korean manufacturer will offer three trim levels: Light, Wind and a sporty GT-Line trim. At the end of the year, the top-of-the-line GT version should join the lineup.

The pricing appears quite interesting and reminds us slightly of Hyundai Ioniq 5's offer. The base Kia EV6 Light RWD version has an MSRP of $40,900 (+$1,215 DST), which after deducting the federal tax credit of $7,500, means $34,615. That's $1,200 more than in the case of the base Hyundai Ioniq 5.

For $6,100 more, one could get a Wind RWD version with 77.4 kWh. The addition of the front motor for all-wheel drive increases the price by $3,900. However, the AWD also reduces the range (more on that below).

The GT-Line RWD starts at an MSRP of $51,200. In this trim, a switch to AWD requires $4,700 more. We listed also the "fully reserved" First Edition trim (1,500 units) for comparison.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" $40,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $34,615 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" $47,000 +$1,215 $7,500 $40,715 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" $50,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,615 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" $51,200 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,915 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" $55,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $49,615 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" $58,500 +$1,215 $7,500 $52,215

The EPA range ratings were announced in December, and they are pretty good - including 310 miles (499 km) in the case of the car with RWD and 77.4 kWh battery.

The base version is expected to go 232 miles (373 km) on a single charge).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" RWD 58 232 mi

(373 km) 8.0 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" AWD 77.4 265 mi*

(426 km) 5.1

* estimated/unofficial values

