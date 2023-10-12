After announcing full pricing for the all-new EV9 three-row electric SUV earlier this week, Kia America has now revealed the long-awaited EPA-estimated figures.

The automaker says the range figures are higher than previous target estimates for all five EV9 variants. The range champion is the Kia EV9 Light Long Range RWD with a 304-mile EPA rating on standard 19-inch wheels, up from Kia's internal range target of 300 miles.

The EV9 Light Long Range RWD is followed by the EV9 Wind and EV9 Land dual-motor AWD variants (both on 19-inch wheels), which have an EPA-estimated range of 280 miles. The range-topping Kia EV9 GT-Line, which features styling enhancements and larger 21-inch wheels, has an EPA-estimated range of 270 miles.

It's worth noting that these four trim levels are powered by the largest battery pack available on the EV9, with a capacity of 99.8-kilowatt-hours.

The entry-level Kia EV9 Light RWD powered by the smaller 76.1-kWh battery offers an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles on 19-inch wheels, compared to the manufacturer's initial estimate of 223 miles.

"The EV9's diverse powertrain offerings deliver on both AER and performance capabilities for our customers' individual needs and preferences," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America.

"While the EV9 Light trim offers all-electric driving range ideal for long-distance family travel, the GT-Line trim can deliver spirited acceleration for around-town driving. There is something here for everyone considering an EV SUV as their next vehicle."

Interestingly, the EV9's EPA-estimated range figures did not come up at all during Kia's EV Day event in Seoul that InsideEVs attended.

The EV9 is Kia's first model based on the E-GMP platform to feature fourth-generation battery technology destined for improved energy density.

The standard 800V electrical architecture enables ultrafast charging at high-speed DC chargers, with the EV9 going from 10 to 80 percent state of charge in under 25 minutes when connected to a charger that can take the maximum DC charging speed of 236 kW.

The Kia EV9 is expected to arrive at US dealers this quarter, with prices ranging from $56,395 for the Light RWD entry-level variant and $75,395 for the GT-Line range-topper (including $1,495 destination).

Kia will start taking reservations for the EV9 on October 16 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST. Customers will have to place a $750 fully refundable payment with participating Kia dealers to reserve one of four trim levels available at launch: the Light Long Range RWD, Wind AWD, Land AWD, and GT-Line AWD.

