Kia has released full pricing for the 2024 EV9 three-row electric SUV that's expected to start US deliveries in late 2023.

Last month, Kia announced that the base EV9 Light rear-wheel-drive model would start at $56,395 (including $1,495 shipping), and the company later said that reservations would open on October 16 for four of five available trim levels – Light Long Range RWD, Wind AWD, Land AWD, and GT-Line AWD. Now we learn how much these trim levels are going to cost.

But before that, it's worth noting that the entry-level EV9 Light RWD trim comes well-equipped as standard with the seven-seat interior, full SynTex leather-trimmed seating, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat with heating and ventilation, Digital Key, and a wide panoramic display consisting of dual 12.3-inch screens and a 5.0-inch HVAC screen powered by Kia's next-generation Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) infotainment system.

The base Kia EV9 Light RWD features a single electric motor on the rear axle that delivers 215 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The entry-level trim is the only one that features the small 76.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which enables a manufacturer-estimated 223 miles of range.

2024 Kia EV9 Light Long Range RWD: $60,695

All the other trim levels get the larger 99.8-kWh battery pack, starting with the 2024 Kia EV9 Light Long Range RWD that starts at $60,695 (including $1,495 shipping). This model comes equipped as standard with an Onboard Power Generator (V2L), which can power certain appliances and support vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities.

The Light Long Range RWD also offers captain's chairs for second-row passengers and assistance systems such as Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist and Parking Distance Warning Forward and Reverse, designed to facilitate parking maneuvers in a variety of situations.

2024 Kia EV9 Wind e-AWD: $65,395

The Kia EV9 Wind e-AWD is the most accessible dual-motor AWD variant, with a starting price of $65,395 (including $1,495 shipping). This model has a combined 379 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, and it comes with standard torque-vectoring AWD and a higher ground clearance of 7.8 inches. A heat pump and heated steering wheel are also included in the standard specification.

2024 Kia EV9 Land e-AWD: $71,395

Further up the ladder is the EV9 Land e-AWD, which gets the same dual-motor powertrain and standard equipment as the Wind e-AWD but adds comfort, convenience, style, and technology features.

Priced from $71,395 (including $1,495 destination), the Kia EV9 Land e-AWD adds stuff like the Digital Pattern Lighting Grille and standard 20-inch wheels on the outside and an array of interior amenities. Those include a heated, powered tilt and telescoping steering wheel, Full Display Mirror, 14-speaker Meridian audio system, Surround View Monitor, and Blind-Spot View Monitor. An optional Towing Package can increase towing capability to 5,000 pounds.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line e-AWD: $75,395

Finally, the range-topping EV9 GT-Line priced from $75,395 (including 1,495 shipping) brings unique front and rear fascias, as well as gloss black finishes and 21-inch wheels. It also gains trim-exclusive interior details, electric, relaxation-mode seating, as well as Standard Remote Smart Parking Assist.

This system is designed to assist with remote parking in, or exiting from, certain parking spots with the driver operating the EV9 from outside the vehicle, as well as smart parking while the driver is inside the vehicle. The Kia EV9 GT-Line features the same 379-hp dual-motor AWD system from the other e-AWD trim levels, but peak torque is bumped to 516 pound-feet.

Regardless of the powertrain, all Kia EV9 trim levels get standard DC fast-charging capability on an 800-volt architecture, which enables a charging time from 10 to 80 percent SOC in under 25 minutes.

Kia will begin deliveries of the 2024 EV9 in the US in late 2023. The model will be initially imported from South Korea, with production at Kia's plant in West Point, Georgia, expected to start in 2024.