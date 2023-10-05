After announcing the 2024 EV9's starting MSRP of $54,900 last month, Kia has released information about the reservation procedure for US customers.

Starting October 16 at 10 am PST/1 pm EST, customers can visit Kia's US website to configure and place a reservation request for the EV9 three-row electric SUV by placing a $750 fully refundable payment with participating Kia dealers.

Customers can reserve either of the four Kia EV9 trim levels available at launch: the Light Long Range RWD, Wind AWD, Land AWD, and GT-Line AWD.

Kia says that all customers who make a reservation request through November 27 are eligible to receive a suite of gifts after completing the purchase or lease of an EV9. The gifts include a Webasto Go Dual Voltage Portable EV Charger, a complimentary three-year Kia Maintenance Plan, and one year of available Digital Features & Services.

In addition, all customers purchasing or leasing the all-new Kia EV9 will receive a credit for 1,000 kilowatt-hours of charging with Electrify America.

Gallery: 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line in US specification

55 Photos

"The Kia EV9 represents the future of sustainable mobility, and this reservation program will allow interested customers to be among the first in line for one of the most highly anticipated new vehicles to hit the U.S. market in years," said Steven Center, COO & EVP Kia America.

"As the Kia EV9 will be Kia's first all-electric, three-row SUV, we anticipate significant interest, and this reservation program, exclusively available through Kia dealers, is our way of celebrating the early adopters and giving them the opportunity to reserve the EV9."

The 2024 Kia EV9 is expected to arrive in US showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2023. The $54,900 base price is for the EV9 Light RWD trim level, which features a 76.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack offering a manufacturer-estimated 223 miles of range on standard 19-inch wheels.

Standard features for the base model include a seven-seat interior complete with full SynTex leather-trimmed seating, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat with heating and ventilation, Digital Key, a wide panoramic display consisting of dual 12.3-inch screens and a 5.0-inch HVAC screen, as well as 20 standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).