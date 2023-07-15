Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in June increased by 7.2 percent year-over-year to 278,256 units. During the first six months of 2023, the company sold 1,575,920 vehicles (up 11 percent year-over-year).

There is positive news also related to the all-electric car sales, as the company recently launched the Kia EV9 model in South Korea and said that soon it will start deliveries in global markets.

In June, the Kia EV6 wholesale sales (closely related to production) amounted to 9,217 (up 65 percent year-over-year), roughly in line with April and May.

At the same time, June was the first month of volume deliveries of the Kia EV9 - 1,337 units (including 1,334 in South Korea and three units exported).

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales) unless otherwise specified, unaudited, and on a preliminary basis.

In total, the EV6 and EV9 wholesale sales amounted to 10,554, which is not a bad result, with a high growth potential.

Kia EV6 Wholesale Sales – June 2023

So far this year, Kia EV6/EV9 wholesale sales exceeded 56,000 (up 38 percent year-over-year).

Retail sales

In its monthly sales data report, Kia also lists 6,083 retail sales of the Kia EV6 outside of South Korea, including 1,458 in the United States.

The retail sales outside of South Korea of other electric car models - Kia Niro EV, Kia Niro Plus EV, and Kia Soul EV - amounted to respectively 5,465, 13, and 240. Plus two Kia EV9s in Europe. We don't have numbers for Kia's home market.

Kia BEV sales last month:

EV6: 6,083 retail sales outside South Korea

(9,217 wholesale - 1,379 in South Korea and 7,838 exported)

(9,217 wholesale - 1,379 in South Korea and 7,838 exported) EV9: 2 retail sales outside South Korea

(1,337 wholesale - 1,334 in South Korea and 3 exported)

(1,337 wholesale - 1,334 in South Korea and 3 exported) Niro EV: 5,465 retail sales outside South Korea

Niro Plus EV: 13 retail sales outside South Korea

Soul EV: 240 retail sales outside South Korea

Total*: at least 14,516 (up 25% year-over-year) or 5.2% of the total volume

*South Korea (EV6, EV9) + overseas retail sales data (EV6, EV9, Niro EV, Niro Plus EV, Soul EV)

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.

For reference, in 2022, the company sold more than 130,000 all-electric cars.