Kia America reports 70,495 vehicle sales in the United States in June, which is the eleventh consecutive year-over-year increase (by 8 percent). During the first half of the year, the South Korean brand sold 394,333 vehicles in the country, which is 18 percent more than in H1 2022.

Unfortunately, things are not so positive in the case of the all-electric Kia EV6. Last month, Kia sold 1,458 EV6, which is 43 percent less than a year ago and only 2.1 percent of the total volume.

We hoped for a better result, considering that in May sales were positive (2,237, up 7.1 percent year-over-year), but it seems that there are things that limit sales - whether it's supply-related or demand related. we don't know.

We don't know the sales of the Kia Niro EV yet, but it's usually less than 1,000 units a month.

Kia BEV sales last month:

Kia EV6 sales in the US – June 2023

In Q2, Kia sold 4,936 EV6s in the United States, while in the first half of the year, 8,328 Kia EV6s were sold in the US (down 34 percent year-over-year).

For reference, during the 12 months of 2022, Kia sold 20,498 EV6 in the US and an additional 8,209 Niro EV, which in total means over 28,700 units.

This year (through May), Kia Niro EV sales amounted to over 4,400 units (down 15 percent year-over-year).

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

The Kia EV6 remains in a disadvantageous position because, under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), it's not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing. The incentive potentially might be available through a lease.

Kia is expected to continue to expand its all-electric car sales, especially when the upcoming all-new Kia EV9 model - a large, three-row SUV, based on the E-GMP platform - will enter the market later this year.